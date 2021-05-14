Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: AMT, CRSP, MO, IWN, LOW, PLTR, SPYX, CAT, ONCT, TSM, BND, WFC,

VOO, IWM, IVV, VNQ, INTC, IUSV, WM, CVX, FIS, AMZN, ESGD, PFE, JPM, CB, BKNG, CVS, CME, TJX, TSLA, ICLN, ECL, ESGU, NVDA, MRK, BRK.B, STZ, BA, HSY, MDLZ, PG, GE, UPS, BLK, ESGE, GILD, KEYS, PM, BMY, Reduced Positions: SPY, BIV, VWO, AAPL, VZ, NEAR, PYPL, OEF, JPST, IJH, DHR, VTI, MSFT, DIS, ABT, CRM, VEU, GOOGL, IWV, MUB, SLY, SHW, UNH, VUG, PH, VIG, DTN, IWF, MBB, GOOG, INTU, FB, COST, HOLX, FISV, SYY, UNP, ETSY, IBM, CLX, CSCO, AFL, VEA, ADBE, ABBV, SNAP, XLV, XLK, SPGI, ROKU, PEP, QQQ, IVW, ORCL, OKTA, MCO, IWB, IWD, IWO,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 763,897 shares, 20.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 379,969 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,729,247 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,057,303 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 441,118 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 139,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Daily Journal Corp. The sale prices were between $313.6 and $385.01, with an estimated average price of $338.71.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.