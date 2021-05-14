Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: AMT, CRSP, MO, IWN, LOW, PLTR, SPYX, CAT, ONCT, TSM, BND, WFC,
- Added Positions: VOO, IWM, IVV, VNQ, INTC, IUSV, WM, CVX, FIS, AMZN, ESGD, PFE, JPM, CB, BKNG, CVS, CME, TJX, TSLA, ICLN, ECL, ESGU, NVDA, MRK, BRK.B, STZ, BA, HSY, MDLZ, PG, GE, UPS, BLK, ESGE, GILD, KEYS, PM, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BIV, VWO, AAPL, VZ, NEAR, PYPL, OEF, JPST, IJH, DHR, VTI, MSFT, DIS, ABT, CRM, VEU, GOOGL, IWV, MUB, SLY, SHW, UNH, VUG, PH, VIG, DTN, IWF, MBB, GOOG, INTU, FB, COST, HOLX, FISV, SYY, UNP, ETSY, IBM, CLX, CSCO, AFL, VEA, ADBE, ABBV, SNAP, XLV, XLK, SPGI, ROKU, PEP, QQQ, IVW, ORCL, OKTA, MCO, IWB, IWD, IWO,
- Sold Out: T, BF.B, MDB, DJCO, NFLX, VCYT, VXUS, SIVB, HPE, GLD,
For the details of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sand+hill+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 763,897 shares, 20.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 379,969 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,729,247 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,057,303 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 441,118 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 139,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.Sold Out: Daily Journal Corp (DJCO)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Daily Journal Corp. The sale prices were between $313.6 and $385.01, with an estimated average price of $338.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying