Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sand+hill+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 763,897 shares, 20.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 379,969 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,729,247 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,057,303 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 441,118 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 139,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.

Sold Out: Daily Journal Corp (DJCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Daily Journal Corp. The sale prices were between $313.6 and $385.01, with an estimated average price of $338.71.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider