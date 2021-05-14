Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:









Event:











J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference











Presentation:











Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 p.m. ET



































Event:











Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference











Presentation:











Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. ET



































Event:











Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference











Presentation:











Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET



































Event:











Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference











Presentation:











Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET



































Event:











Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference











Presentation:











Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET













The virtual presentations will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digitals Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.









About Western Digital









Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.









