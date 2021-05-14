Logo
Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2021 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEEOUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES WITHELD% WITHELD
James C. GaleElected82,398,35599.27%605,2690.73%
Jonathan Ross GoodmanElected82,969,72499.96%33,9000.04%
Samira SakhiaElected82,436,21899.32%567,4060.68%
Robert N. LandeElected77,942,16293.90%5,061,4626.10%
Michael J. TremblayElected72,120,78986.89%10,882,83513.11%
Nicols SujoyElected82,961,26499.95%42,3600.05%
Janice MurrayElected79,161,32695.37%3,842,2984.63%

Appointment of external Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES WITHHELD% WITHHELD
Appointed82,684,64898.53%1,230,3891.47%

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
The adoption of an Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as more particularly described in the Circular was approved without modification by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINST% AGAINST
Approved62,982,36875.83%20,071,53824.17%

Ordinary Resolution Extension of options
A majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy passed without modification the ordinary resolution to approve the extension of an aggregate of 1,339,720 options granted to certain executive officers, directors and employees of the Corporation for an additional period of three years, as described in the Circular. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINST% AGAINST
Approved40,886,76167.40%19,777,03732.60%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia
President and Chief Operating Officer
T: 514-484-4483
F: 514-481-4116
[email protected]
www.gud-knight.com

Arvind Utchanah
Chief Financial Officer
T: 514-484-4483
F: 514-481-4116
[email protected]
www.gud-knight.com

