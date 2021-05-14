Logo
Wynn Las Vegas Updates Mask Policy to Comply with CDC Guidelines

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fully Vaccinated Guests Are Not Required To Wear a Mask

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this evening, Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) and Encore will communicate to guests that they are not required to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated and are required to wear a mask if they are not. The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status.

Wynn Las Vegas logo (PRNewsfoto/Wynn Las Vegas)

Likewise, company employees will follow a similar policy. The Company currently has a vaccination rate of 91 percent among its employees in Las Vegas and as a result, was granted permission by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to amend its occupancy and physical distancing requirements. Effective May 10, the gaming areas at both Wynn and Encore were permitted to run at 100 percent occupancy and plexiglass dividers were removed from all table games and slot machines.

Employees and guests of the resort will continue to follow health and safety guidelines and comply with current CDC and regulator guidelines to ensure and safe and healthy environment for all.

About Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Deanna Pettit, Wynn Las Vegas
[email protected]
702-770-2121

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-las-vegas-updates-mask-policy-to-comply-with-cdc-guidelines-301291458.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

