ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys II-VI Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Moelis, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: AZPN, MC, BOOT, HUBS, PACB, CG, CVE, MRVI, EXR, PLUG, INDA, OPRX, BANC, BRY, FOSL, FLL, VCYT, HYRE, ASYS, OLN, AOUT, SCU, RADA, RRGB, MGY, NXPI, MESA, RBNC, AVNW, A, VOXX, CE, TGNA, XEC, FI, ACTG, BMTX, MATX, ADS, OBNK, LEVL, GTES, XOM, FITB, PACW, SPG, NWSA, HMTV, INTC, MOS, INTU, KIM, LYB, OII, PPC, PSA, SBNY, LMNR, WBA, TTWO, ABT,
- Added Positions: IIVI, SCZ, CMD, WMS, LITE, MODV, TMST, COHU, SAFM, EBS, VIPS, YETI, EEM, RPM, SEM, PRTA, TRUE, AMRX, AVT, OVV, FBC, JBL, LPX, MNKD, OMCL, PCH, REGN, TECH, ACIW, UTHR, TX, OPBK, CLW, APAM, RARE, NAVI, KDMN, TTD, ANAB, ROKU, CUE, ZS, DOMO, ACWI, VCEL, ANGO, BDSI, BCRX, CEVA, COF, CAT, CLS, CNOB, CVCY, CMCSA, CYH, DE, DVAX, SSP, EFSC, FISI, PFC, HBIO, HVT, HWKN, HOFT, HBNC, IMKTA, IIIN, KRNY, FSTR, LAWS, TGTX, MAN, HZO, MEIP, VIVO, MITK, MOD, MYE, OIS, ASGN, OSUR, ORCL, OSTK, OMI, CDMO, RDNT, SAIA, SMED, SWKS, SWBI, SRT, TBBK, MTEM, CTLP, UMH, VSEC, VECO, WASH, WTBA, SENEA, CSBR, KOP, LQDT, DAC, LBTYK, CPRX, CAI, TITN, FOR, APPS, SRNE, INBK, CDNA, IRWD, PLOW, SXC, HMST, BCEI, BCEI, CUBI, GMRE, GLYC, CBAY, FFWM, RYAM, KE, COLL, LAZY, AFI, HOME, CNDT, ICHR, RBB, MCB, DNLI, LBC, ZEPP, PACK, AVRO, ALLO, CMBM, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, MSFT, AMZN, BABA, SNPS, TSM, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, UNH, PYPL, NVDA, AUY, ADBE, QCOM, HD, TSLA, JD, TMO, MA, V, SPSC, INFY, ABBV, CRM, TGT, TER, SFM, AMGN, ARNA, FDX, IBN, BMY, COST, WMT, ATVI, AMD, AAPL, CHE, KLAC, NFLX, TXN, EBAY, AMX, EGO, GPN, LRCX, NKE, URI, ETSY, CNXC, ITUB, CVS, LLY, HDB, LEN, LOW, PG, THS, VRTX, WIT, GNRC, VEEV, SYNH, CARR, AZO, CMC, CMI, DHI, EME, PRFT, PHM, ZBH, KEYS, QRVO, PINS, AAP, AU, CIR, VALE, DKS, DPZ, GS, GFF, KSU, LH, MCK, MET, FIZZ, KDP, PBR.A, FTNT, BAH, EGRX, HRTX, DHR, GPI, SNX, THC, AVGO, SSNC, BJ, PDD, NIO, ZM, ANDE, AMAT, BIDU, BBD, BBY, CNC, CI, EBIX, FCX, LHCG, MTZ, NWPX, NVAX, POWI, RGEN, SPTN, STMP, TYL, WDFC, VNDA, CSIQ, BGS, CLNE, ENSG, VRTS, DQ, HZNP, ACHC, TMHC, MUSA, BLD, NTRA, KURA, GMS, AMN, AEIS, ALG, ALL, AMED, AMNB, AMWD, AMP, ARWR, ASTE, AVY, BAC, OZK, BRKS, BLDR, CACI, CBZ, CCMP, CX, CRL, CVX, C, KO, CCEP, CGNX, COP, CNSL, DECK, EOG, EGP, ENS, PLUS, EXAS, NEE, FICO, FISV, FFIC, F, FORM, FELE, ROCK, GIL, GBCI, GTN, GBX, HAIN, HALO, HL, JPM, JCOM, JNJ, LSCC, LNN, LGF.B, LAD, MKSI, MCBC, MANT, MMS, MRK, MMSI, MEI, MU, MSEX, MHK, MOH, NTES, NYCB, NXST, NDSN, PPBI, PTC, PH, TPC, PLXS, RS, RCII, SPXC, SGMO, SEE, SMTC, SHEN, SLAB, SSD, SJI, SBUX, RGR, HLIO, TPX, XPER, TEVA, TXRH, TREX, UCTT, UNFI, OLED, UFPI, DIS, ANTM, WABC, WWW, ZBRA, ZUMZ, NEO, CROX, HIMX, EXLS, OC, AIMC, ACM, FOLD, TGH, EBSB, MRTX, SMBK, AGNC, EC, JBT, OPI, ENV, CMRE, GM, WD, HCA, FBHS, RDUS, RH, BCC, IBTX, PFSI, PTCT, FATE, VEDL, XLRN, FEYE, LGIH, XNCR, ALLY, MBUU, DRNA, KN, CCS, HQY, NVRO, FGEN, VSTO, CHCT, BKI, RGNX, DSKE, SITE, MEDP, CWH, ADNT, PCSB, APPN, JHG, SAFE, MBIN, SAIL, CNNE, EAF, ALLK, TENB, VRT, KOD, DT, VIR, REYN, PPD,
- Sold Out: SAIC, BOX, IIIV, RDY, PRSP, ECOM, ACAD, FCN, MX, FSS, PRAH, OSPN, HTLD, GLDD, PZZA, ENIA, CALX, IRTC, SVMK, LBAI, VEC, FRTA, CSTM, QLYS, PRGS, FLWS, ANIK, POWL, CYTK, AAWW, ADVM, UTI, PFBI, ZIOP, KAMN, PRTS, KALA, DXCM, DVA, XFOR, CPSI, USX, BMTC, ATNI, CGNT, CGNT, KAR, FAF, IWN, MYRG, TWTR, OGS, AMRK, MIK, KHC, LOB, EXTN, VST, CBTX, LZB, PLD, TVTY, BLK, BKD, BVN, CTB, CYBE, EW, ELS, FLXS, GATX, ITGR, HUM, IEC, KNX, ORN, LCI, MTW, MTH, MLI, CNR, OI, ALTO, PRAA, DGX, RNST, STC, INVA, VZ, WOR, LL,
These are the top 5 holdings of ClariVest Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,522,609 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 766,492 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,384 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 240,755 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,944 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $58.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $475.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 103,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 426.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 106521.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 563.98%. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 63,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 434.34%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ModivCare Inc by 135.04%. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.Sold Out: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $31.89.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.Sold Out: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2.
