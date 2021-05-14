Logo
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys II-VI Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Moelis, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company ClariVest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Moelis, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Science Applications International Corp, Yamana Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClariVest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, ClariVest Asset Management LLC owns 747 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ClariVest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarivest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ClariVest Asset Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,522,609 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 766,492 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,384 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 240,755 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,944 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $58.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $475.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 103,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 426.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 106521.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 563.98%. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 63,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 434.34%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ModivCare Inc by 135.04%. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Sold Out: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $31.89.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Sold Out: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2.



