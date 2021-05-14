Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Orion Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II

New Purchases: WPF, OHPAU, AACQ, SAII, LOKB, FTCV, RTP,

WPF, OHPAU, AACQ, SAII, LOKB, FTCV, RTP, Added Positions: APSG, HZON, ACND, FTIV,

APSG, HZON, ACND, FTIV, Reduced Positions: LCY, SFTW, ETAC, CRHC,

LCY, SFTW, ETAC, CRHC, Sold Out: DNMR, CFII, LOKB.U, CCIV, IPOE, COOLU, RAACU, MRACU, HOL, SCOAU, SVOKU,

Investment company Atalaya Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Orion Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Artius Acquisition Inc, sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalaya Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Atalaya Capital Management LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atalaya Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atalaya+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 170,000 shares, 31.09% of the total portfolio. FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV) - 800,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR.WS) - 384,234 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shift Technologies Inc (SFT) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW) - 594,749 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Orion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 325,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 244,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 546.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 323,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 444.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 306,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.