Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Orion Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Orion Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atalaya Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Orion Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Artius Acquisition Inc, sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalaya Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Atalaya Capital Management LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atalaya Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atalaya+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atalaya Capital Management LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 170,000 shares, 31.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV) - 800,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR.WS) - 384,234 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
  4. Shift Technologies Inc (SFT) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW) - 594,749 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Orion Acquisition Corp (OHPAU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Orion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 325,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 244,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 546.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 323,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 444.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 306,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88.

Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

Sold Out: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB.U)

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Sold Out: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atalaya Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Atalaya Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atalaya Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atalaya Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atalaya Capital Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider