Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc, Anthem Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC owns 668 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+global+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,880,140 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 10,583,947 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,998,983 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 807,382 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,530,131 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 325,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 849,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 333,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 611,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,153,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 396,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,023,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 890.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 825,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 348,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 927,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Juniper Networks Inc by 359.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,742,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 490,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider