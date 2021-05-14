Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: HD, MO, TMUS, TFC, VNT, WBA, EQC, X, MTB, TGNA, RPM, ACGL, EAF, CASY, JBLU, MLHR, RIG, RDN, GHC, CINF, PBF, AAPL, HHC, DDS, DLX, VSTO, NAVI, EXPD, AMCX, CRS, PDCE, SBH, AGO, SMG, TPX, FSLR, MRO, CARR, Y, FNB, NMIH, ACM, NWBI, BGS, MTZ, ARGO, PRA, PFS, FFBC, FULT, SASR, DNMR, ENVA, ACHC, WBS, XRX, RILY, AGI, FCF, CSGS, OCFC, NYCB, NBTB, HOPE, SD, TRUE, TMST, CR, CVLG, TUSK, SND, PUMP, TILE, EEX, BRY, TDW, CEIX, CPE, ESTE, BOKF, ORN, RCKY, RES, RRD, ZUMZ, KOP, OPY, OIS, NR, FVE, AYTU, CPS, VRA, MTRX, KRNY, ULH, HOV,

WFC, PG, ANTM, LOW, ORCL, JNPR, UNH, MMM, TGT, HCA, ORLY, FDX, JCI, GD, CI, BMY, F, AZN, EOG, EXC, HPQ, LH, NI, JAZZ, LGIH, FOXA, AGCO, ADS, ABC, ADM, CVS, CTSH, XOM, HP, HOLX, SKYW, WAB, AER, AAP, BBY, BG, CBRE, DLTR, PACW, GT, KNX, MTG, MTW, MCY, DGX, STLD, WMB, LYB, MOS, BIO, BC, LNG, DOV, GIII, IP, LAZ, MOH, NUE, PTEN, SCI, SBGI, SAH, UHS, WU, CLR, SAVE, FBHS, COOP, RLGY, TMHC, CDW, HPE, AMCR, AES, UHAL, ABCB, CSL, CE, DISCA, DRQ, EMN, FMC, FHI, FMBI, GPC, GSK, HWC, LKQ, LEN, MDC, MAS, MHK, NWL, NXST, PKG, STL, SNA, STC, USB, WSFS, WHR, WTFC, INT, BKU, BCC, FHB, ARW, AVT, CCK, DHI, FRME, GFF, HUBB, ITT, JBL, JLL, HZO, MUR, NRG, PWR, RS, SEE, TCBI, TXT, TCBK, UGI, AUB, WSBC, HAYN, QRTEA, OC, GRBK, G, H, FB, PNR, CADE, IWD, AFL, ITUB, OZK, HLX, CTXS, CACC, DVA, EBIX, RE, FBNC, GTN, JCOM, OFG, PPBI, POWL, TCF, SXC, ABBV, OMF, VBTX, AA, WTTR, WHD, Reduced Positions: VZ, MRK, PFE, MS, NEM, ANET, JPM, REGN, BXP, BAC, EBAY, CMI, OMC, JNJ, GTLS, C, JEF, BIIB, IWN, RHP, CMA, CTVA, BLK, URI, ALXN, CSCO, CMCSA, PB, AN, MU, PBCT, ULTA, AVGO, AMGN, MRVL, NTAP, PM, FCNCA, SIG, UPS, WAL, EVR, CB, AMAT, DAR, SLM, HBI, PRI, HY, CSX, COF, INGR, EMR, KELYA, TAP, PNC, PGR, TRV, TROW, PAG, TITN, CFG, ACCO, AMG, ALL, NLY, SAN, BK, CNQ, HUN, MDT, PCAR, PNFP, PRU, PEG, STT, SF, CHEF, PSX, PFSI, KHC, T, AMP, AZO, AVY, AXS, BRK.B, KMX, CAG, GLW, DD, EQT, FITB, FE, GSBC, HIG, HBAN, INTC, KBH, KEY, KR, MGA, VTRS, NDAQ, NTRS, PH, PFG, RJF, RF, SIVB, SNV, THO, TOL, TSCO, THS, TSN, VLO, WRB, GWW, ZION, L, DFS, TWO, LEA, GM, LPLA, AL, ALSN, VOYA, ALLY, SYF, QRVO, CC, AM, SFIX, EQH, TRTN, HTH, AEP, AEL, AFG, ASYS, IVZ, ANDE, ARCB, ABG, ASB, AIZ, BXS, BANR, BIG, ANIP, AX, BKE, CF, COG, CAT, CATY, COHU, COLB, CBSH, CMC, COP, CNO, CNX, CTB, CFR, DKS, UFS, DUK, EWBC, EPC, ESGR, EFSC, NEE, BUSE, BANC, FBC, FONR, GATX, GBX, GEF, GPI, HA, HTLF, HSIC, HFWA, HMN, IMKTA, NSIT, SNEX, IBOC, IPG, ISBC, SJM, KNL, LBAI, LAWS, MHO, MAN, MKL, MTH, MEI, MTX, NNI, OGE, ONB, ORI, OSBC, ZEUS, OSK, PPL, PNW, PIPR, PII, RRC, RGS, RNST, RCII, RBCAA, SSB, SEIC, SANM, SWM, SFNC, SKX, SON, SO, SWN, SYY, TTMI, TRN, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, UNFI, USAP, UNM, VLY, WMT, DIS, WSM, ZBH, AAWW, HOMB, PRIM, GLDD, SMCI, FFNW, INBK, DAN, VRTS, GPRK, TBNK, ST, FAF, KKR, BWXT, WD, TROX, HMST, SUPN, NBHC, BERY, TPH, IBTX, ALLE, SC, SPWH, AGRX, CCS, CDK, BSIG, CHMA, MCFT, PRPL, HONE, CWH, ICHR, HWM, HCC, BHF, VCTR, EOLS, RDVT, AMRX, AQST, FREE, PBFS, INMD, BXRX,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc, Anthem Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC owns 668 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,880,140 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 10,583,947 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,998,983 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 807,382 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,530,131 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25%

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 325,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 849,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 333,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 611,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,153,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 396,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,023,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 890.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 825,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $395.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 348,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 927,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Juniper Networks Inc by 359.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,742,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 490,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.