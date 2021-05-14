Logo
Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,597 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  2. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 337,334 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 94,711 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 92,430 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  5. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 126,205 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 480,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 133,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 869.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 79,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 66,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
