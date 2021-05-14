Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: INTF, RPV, EFV, IYE, SLYV, BBBY, FANG, SLYG, MTUM, RF, MOAT, SWKS, FEYE, COWN, PCH, MT, BA, AOR, ALRN, BP, GIS, D, CAT, AMAT, WFC, UMC, CRM, ILMN, IBM, VBR, VYM, WTER,

INTF, RPV, EFV, IYE, SLYV, BBBY, FANG, SLYG, MTUM, RF, MOAT, SWKS, FEYE, COWN, PCH, MT, BA, AOR, ALRN, BP, GIS, D, CAT, AMAT, WFC, UMC, CRM, ILMN, IBM, VBR, VYM, WTER, Added Positions: RSP, ESGU, IVV, EFG, IJR, VLUE, IXN, SCHG, CMCSA, AOA, SCHV, HON, RTX, AXP, PM, GOLD, AAPL, DUK, ESGE, GOOG, ADBE, V, UNP, GD, PYPL, TSLA, IEMG, MA, UNH, IHI, SYK, BRK.B, GOOGL, XOM, JPM, MGM, CVX, MRK, NKE, T, PG, USMV, ADI, XLB, AMT, CSCO, VXX, STZ, CCI, LLY, ICE, KLAC, PTON, LOW, DOC, NOW, SPGI, AVGO, MPW, TEL, MCO, NOC,

RSP, ESGU, IVV, EFG, IJR, VLUE, IXN, SCHG, CMCSA, AOA, SCHV, HON, RTX, AXP, PM, GOLD, AAPL, DUK, ESGE, GOOG, ADBE, V, UNP, GD, PYPL, TSLA, IEMG, MA, UNH, IHI, SYK, BRK.B, GOOGL, XOM, JPM, MGM, CVX, MRK, NKE, T, PG, USMV, ADI, XLB, AMT, CSCO, VXX, STZ, CCI, LLY, ICE, KLAC, PTON, LOW, DOC, NOW, SPGI, AVGO, MPW, TEL, MCO, NOC, Reduced Positions: VGT, XLY, GLD, XLV, IBB, AMZN, BDX, VIS, VDC, BMY, IWN, ACN, IEFA, ABT, VIAC, PINS, NFLX, HD, XLF, ZTS, FB, DHI, TWTR, DKNG, NVDA, SGEN, BLK, QQQ, IWC, EQIX, GS, ULTA, FSLR, DIS, VZ, TXN, ITW, ENV, DOV, CXW, NLOK,

VGT, XLY, GLD, XLV, IBB, AMZN, BDX, VIS, VDC, BMY, IWN, ACN, IEFA, ABT, VIAC, PINS, NFLX, HD, XLF, ZTS, FB, DHI, TWTR, DKNG, NVDA, SGEN, BLK, QQQ, IWC, EQIX, GS, ULTA, FSLR, DIS, VZ, TXN, ITW, ENV, DOV, CXW, NLOK, Sold Out: IAU, ZM, QUAL,

Investment company Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,597 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 337,334 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 94,711 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 92,430 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 126,205 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 480,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 133,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 869.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 79,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 66,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.