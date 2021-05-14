Logo
Renaissance Group Llc Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, RPM International Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Covington, KY, based Investment company Renaissance Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, RPM International Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Stellantis NV, sells Global Payments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Merck Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Renaissance Group Llc owns 281 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renaissance+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,051 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 197,935 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 390,233 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,017 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,398 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 263,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 324,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 481,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 229,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 660,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 292,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 106,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 408.76%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alps Alpine Co Ltd (APELY)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Alps Alpine Co Ltd by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nihon Kohden Corp (NHNKY)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Nihon Kohden Corp by 90.07%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Peugeot SA (PUGOY)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Peugeot SA. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC. Also check out:

