Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, CDW Corp

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Current Portfolio ) buys Casey's General Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, CDW Corp, Bio-Techne Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C. As of 2021Q1, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 170 stocks with a total value of $28.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 9,530,690 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Aramark (ARMK) - 17,179,311 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 3,635,939 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 8,384,760 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% WEX Inc (WEX) - 2,529,187 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.6 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 792,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in National Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.92 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 315,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 213.99%. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 793,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $323.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 513,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,793,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,006,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,882,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 302,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.