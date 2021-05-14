Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, CDW Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, CDW Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C (Current Portfolio) buys Casey's General Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, CDW Corp, Bio-Techne Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C. As of 2021Q1, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 170 stocks with a total value of $28.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlanta+capital+management+co+l+l+c/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C
  1. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 9,530,690 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  2. Aramark (ARMK) - 17,179,311 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 3,635,939 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 8,384,760 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  5. WEX Inc (WEX) - 2,529,187 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
New Purchase: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.6 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 792,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Research Corp (NRC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in National Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.92 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 315,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 213.99%. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 793,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $323.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 513,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,793,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,006,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,882,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 302,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C. Also check out:

1. ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider