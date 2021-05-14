Logo
Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Mex

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC. As of 2021Q1, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owns 663 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+wealth+concepts+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 933,626 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 709,667 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,285 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.16%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 572,802 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 410,644 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.54%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $113.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 291,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 664,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 273,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 77,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 859.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,474,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1259.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 902,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5863.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 361,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 983,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 354.10%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 151,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 725,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The sale prices were between $39.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC. Also check out:

1. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC keeps buying
