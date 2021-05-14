Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp Buys Ryanair Holdings PLC, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Citigroup Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: IEUR, BLBD, AER, CDE, PAAS, RBLX, SSO, USO,

London, X0, based Investment company Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Ryanair Holdings PLC, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, General Electric Co, Enel Americas SA, sells Citigroup Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp. As of 2021Q1, Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,209,800 shares, 26.30% of the total portfolio. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,992,729 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.88% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 6,781,225 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,696,062 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.65% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 3,682,020 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,612,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Blue Bird Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 311,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 115,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 507,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 89.83%. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,286,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 988,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in General Electric Co by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,313,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Enel Americas SA by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,979,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 156.40%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 611,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 129,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34.

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.