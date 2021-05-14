Logo
Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp Buys Ryanair Holdings PLC, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Citigroup Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Union Pacific Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Ryanair Holdings PLC, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, General Electric Co, Enel Americas SA, sells Citigroup Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp. As of 2021Q1, Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lansdowne+partners+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,209,800 shares, 26.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,992,729 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.88%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 6,781,225 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,696,062 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.65%
  5. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 3,682,020 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,612,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Blue Bird Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 311,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 115,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 507,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 89.83%. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,286,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 988,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in General Electric Co by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,313,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Enel Americas SA by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,979,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 156.40%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 611,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 129,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP. Also check out:

1. LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP keeps buying
