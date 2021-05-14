JB Investments Management, LLC Buys Callon Petroleum Co

Investment company JB Investments Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Callon Petroleum Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JB Investments Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JB Investments Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of JB Investments Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. JB Investments Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JB Investments Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JB Investments Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JB Investments Management, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: CPE,
For the details of JB Investments Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jb+investments+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JB Investments Management, LLC
- Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 2,949,972 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
JB Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,949,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of JB Investments Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. JB Investments Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JB Investments Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JB Investments Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JB Investments Management, LLC keeps buying