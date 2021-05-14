JB Investments Management, LLC Buys Callon Petroleum Co

New Purchases: CPE,

Investment company JB Investments Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Callon Petroleum Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JB Investments Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JB Investments Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 2,949,972 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

JB Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,949,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.