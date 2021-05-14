Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc

- New Purchases: FB, IQLT, NEA, AMAT, ICVT, GILD, EEMV, MOAT, VWO,
- Added Positions: VYM, VCSH, VO, VB, SDY, RPG, DGRO, QUAL, SLQD, VOT, VUG, VBK, PFE, VZ, DOW, DUK, AEP, MRK, EFG, INTC, AMGN, MMM, EFA, K, ISTB, BRK.B, LMT, BIV, VTI, MSFT, VTEB, T,
- Reduced Positions: HDV, VDC, DVY, VBR, VOE, SPLV, FLOT, LLY, PG, QCOM, SYK, CLX, DIS, V, BMY, IEFA,
- Sold Out: NUM,
For the details of Wolff Financial Management LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Wolff Financial Management LLC
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 175,571 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 120,302 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 127,949 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.76%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 128,315 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 132,451 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 22,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 394.76%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 127,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 128,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 232.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.06%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.31%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc (NUM)
Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.
