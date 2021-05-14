Logo
Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wolff Financial Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Financial Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wolff Financial Management LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wolff Financial Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolff+financial+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wolff Financial Management LLC
  1. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 175,571 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 120,302 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 127,949 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.76%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 128,315 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 132,451 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 22,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 394.76%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 127,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 128,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 232.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.06%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.31%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc (NUM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wolff Financial Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Wolff Financial Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wolff Financial Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wolff Financial Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wolff Financial Management LLC keeps buying

