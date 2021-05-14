Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc

New Purchases: FB, IQLT, NEA, AMAT, ICVT, GILD, EEMV, MOAT, VWO,

Investment company Wolff Financial Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Financial Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wolff Financial Management LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 175,571 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 120,302 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 127,949 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.76% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 128,315 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 132,451 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 22,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 394.76%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 127,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 128,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 232.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.06%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.31%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.