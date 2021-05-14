American National Registered Investment Advisor, I Buys Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: OKTA, SHOP, HUBS, SAIL, ZEN, MDB, DOCU, VMW, CBRL, WMB, ACC, SPG, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, RNG, ATVI, NOW, DIS, PTC, EPAM, TMO, LLY, ALXN, GOOG, DHR, GOOGL, SRE, AXP, CMS, DISCA, SO, EIX, MS, NEE, NOC, ISRG, TTWO, D, HON, MPC, FDX, EA, PPG, TRP, GLW,
- Sold Out: KR, KMI,
For the details of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+registered+investment+advisor%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,561 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,138 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,326 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,491 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 28,118 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $221.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $475.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
American National Registered Investment Advisor, I sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of American National Registered Investment Advisor, Inc.. Also check out:
