Chembio Diagnostics Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Chembio Diagnostics (NAS:CEMI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.22 per share and the market cap of $65.2 million, Chembio Diagnostics stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Chembio Diagnostics is shown in the chart below.

Because Chembio Diagnostics is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Chembio Diagnostics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.57, which which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Chembio Diagnostics is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Chembio Diagnostics is poor. This is the debt and cash of Chembio Diagnostics over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Chembio Diagnostics has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $29 million and loss of $1.27 a share. Its operating margin is -76.27%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Chembio Diagnostics is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Chembio Diagnostics over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Chembio Diagnostics is -6.5%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -36.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Chembio Diagnostics's return on invested capital is -64.73, and its cost of capital is 12.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Chembio Diagnostics is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Chembio Diagnostics (NAS:CEMI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Chembio Diagnostics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

