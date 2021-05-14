Green Cross Health Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of NZD 1.05 per share and the market cap of NZD 150.3 million, Green Cross Health stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Green Cross Health is shown in the chart below.

Because Green Cross Health is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 4.1% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Green Cross Health has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. The overall financial strength of Green Cross Health is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Green Cross Health is fair. This is the debt and cash of Green Cross Health over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Green Cross Health has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of NZD 569.8 million and earnings of NZD 0.107 a share. Its operating margin is 6.25%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Green Cross Health at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Green Cross Health over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Green Cross Health is 4.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Green Cross Health's ROIC was 8.95, while its WACC came in at 3.20. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Green Cross Health is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. To learn more about Green Cross Health stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

