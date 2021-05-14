Seth Klarman: It's Okay to Do Nothing

Holding cash instead of investing in stocks can be extremely challenging in a bull market. After all, rising stock prices mean investors may miss out on capital gains.

Some investors could even lose patience after witnessing market gains. They may buy stocks when they trade at or above their intrinsic values due to a fear of missing out on future rewards. This could lead to disappointing long-term returns if they fail to obtain wide margins of safety.

Therefore, in my view, holding some cash in a portfolio and waiting for a market correction or bear market could represent an efficient use of capital in today's bull market.

Active investors

Baupost cofounder Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) has often held part of his portfolio in cash throughout his investing career. He once said:

"In a world in which most investors appear interested in figuring out how to make money every second and chase the idea du jour, there's also something validating about the message that it's okay to do nothing and wait for opportunities to present themselves or to pay off. That's lonely and contrary a lot of the time, but reminding yourself that that's what it takes is quite helpful."

In my view, Klarman's comments are particularly relevant in today's stock market environment. Many investors seem to be overlooking risks such as the pandemic, the threat of inflation and global trade wars in favor of increasingly optimistic earnings forecasts that frequently assume potential threats to growth will fail to materialize.

In tandem, low interest rates mean they are worried about a lack of return from cash holdings. These factors are pushing them towards equities and away from cash holdings at a time when an increasing number of stocks appear to be overvalued.

Doing nothing

A strategy of holding some cash in a portfolio could be prudent for long-term investors. Of course, in the short run, cash may act as a drag on a portfolio's returns in a rising stock market. Interest rates are not due to rise until 2024 at the earliest, according to recent comments from the Federal Reserve. This may mean that cash underperforms inflation over the next few years.

However, the past performance of the S&P 500 shows that a bear market occurs every three years on average. Furthermore, the average decline during a bear market has historically been over one third. This could mean there are significantly better and more varied buying opportunities available in the coming years. This may make it easier for investors to allocate capital in an efficient manner.

A disciplined approach

Klarman also highlights how lonely it can be to hold cash while your investing peers are focusing on equities in a rising market. As such, doing nothing will require a significant amount of self-discipline should recent market trends persist.

However, the average bull market has historically delivered a total return of around 110%. The current bull market has gained around 85% since it commenced in March 2020. It is impossible to predict when it will end. But its past performance suggests that a strategy of being ready to invest at short notice could provide a distinct advantage for long-term investors. After all, the market cycle is omnipresent and eventually provides opportunities to those investors who are willing to do nothing when buying opportunities are scarce.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.