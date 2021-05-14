Cabana Llc Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Added Positions: VUG,

VUG, Reduced Positions: QQQ,

QQQ, Sold Out: VGT, VAW, VBK, PFF, VHT, ILF, VXF, BLV, BIV, VDC, VGLT, VSS, MGK, VB, VIGI, SPTL, SHV, BSCM, BSCL, SPY, TLH, MTUM, EMB, IJR, IEF, LQD, VLUE, TLT, HDV, SCHB, SCHD, XLK, XLV, GLD, IGSB, TIP, USMV, GOVT, SHY, OEF, DGRO, AGG, HYG, IGIB, IVW, IWM, IVE, IWF, IWP, EFA, EFG, QUAL, SCHH, SCHE, SCHA, XLP, XLF, JNK, ITE, HYMB, BIL, VNQ, VTI, VBR, VWO, VGIT, BSJL, MUB, MXI, DVY, ICF, WPS, STIP, SCZ, IWN, IFGL, IUSG, IUSV, AGZ, FLOT, IEI, JKG, IWS, SOXX, USIG, IJH, EEM, IWB, AIA, CMBS, FXI, IXN, IYR, IVV, SHYG, FNDA, SCHR, SCHK, FNDF, SCHG, SCHF, FNDX, SCHP, SCHX, SCHO, SCHM, SCHV, SCHC, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLU, XLY, CWB, SPHY, SPIB, SPIP, LGLV, SLYV, SJNK, EBND, XBI, SPLG, SPMD, SPAB, XHB, BWX, SPYG, SHM, XME, RWR, SPYV, MDYG, SPTM, BSV, BND, VO, VOE, VOO, VOT, VT, VNQI, VGK, VEU, VMBS, VCSH, VCLT, VGSH, VCIT, VYM, MGV, VDE,

Investment company Cabana Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabana Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cabana Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 6,227 shares, 72.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.55% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 2,915 shares, 27.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 681.50% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Cabana Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 681.50%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.88%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Cabana Llc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Cabana Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 98.55%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.66%. Cabana Llc still held 6,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.