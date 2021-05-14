Logo
InterDigital's AdvantEDGE Platform Awarded Best Innovation in Emerging Technology at Small Cell Forum Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

InterDigitals Open Edge Emulation Platform recognized for innovative contribution to small cell networks

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced that its AdvantEDGE Open Edge Emulation Platform was granted the award for Innovation in Emerging Technology or Architecture at the Small Cell Forum (SCF) Awards. The SCF was established to ensure scale and diversity within the small cell industry, and for a decade has held the Small Cell Forum Awards to recognize the best innovations, deployments, and use cases for small cells.

Edge computing is a fast-growing technology enabler for wireless access networks, providing applications with access to localized, low-latency resources and enabling a new class of edge-native applications specifically designed for the edge, like interactive mixed reality, autonomous vehicles/drones, and more. InterDigitals AdvantEDGE is an open edge emulation platform that offers an experimentation environment that enables application developers and network architects to explore new edge application models, services, and network architectures in agile iterations.

The combination of small cells and edge compute is an important one for many enterprise and consumer services, and by opening its AdvantEDGE emulation platform to open-source community, InterDigital is providing a valuable way for many organizations to experiment with new use cases, said Small Cell Forum Chair of Judges Caroline Gabriel.

AdvantEDGE enables a range of emulated access network topologies, including 4G/5G networks, indoor WiFi networks, and hybrids, allows for dynamic and adaptable network characteristics like mobility or jitter, and can be scaled to serve small networks and large networks with more than 1,000 nodes. The platform provides users with visualization dashboards and a geo-spatial service that overlays the edge network on to a geographic area alongside extendable edge services. InterDigital offers AdvantEDGE in open source on GitHub, and to date has experienced more than 100,000 downloads.

We join the Small Cell Forum in acknowledging the significant impact of the AdvantEDGE platform to facilitating exploration and validation of emerging edge-native applications and use cases, said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. We congratulate the entire team for their work on this emulation ecosystem that will help facilitate and unlock new capabilities for small cell networks.

InterDigital was nominated for the Innovation in Emerging Technology or Architecture award alongside Freshwave Group and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

To download or learn more about InterDigitals AdvantEDGE platform, please visit: https://github.com/InterDigitalInc/AdvantEDGE.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industrys most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the worlds leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.InterDigital.com

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: [email protected]
+1 (202) 349-1714



