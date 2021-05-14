Logo
Valeura Announces Voting Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) (the "Corporation" or "Valeura"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation; (3) the continuance of the Corporation's shareholder rights plan; and (4) the approval of the Corporation's amended and restated by-laws.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

21,701,863

673,866

22,375,729

96.99%

3.01%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

21,380,713

995,016

22,375,729

95.55%

4.45%

James D. McFarland

21,760,195

615,534

22,375,729

97.25%

2.75%

Ronald W. Royal

21,701,863

673,866

22,375,729

96.99%

3.01%

Russell J. Hiscock

21,797,047

578,682

22,375,729

97.41%

2.59%

Kimberley K. Wood

21,219,347

1,156,382

22,375,729

94.83%

5.17%

Timothy N. Chapman

22,113,197

262,532

22,375,729

98.83%

1.17%

About the Company

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's corporate website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
[email protected], [email protected]

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
[email protected]

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy
[email protected]

This Announcement does not contain inside information.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647388/Valeura-Announces-Voting-Results

