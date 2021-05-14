Logo
A Trio of Stock Picks for a 'Buy and Hold' Approach

These companies are running highly predictable businesses

Alberto Abaterusso
May 14, 2021
The GuruFocus business predictability rating ranks companies on a five-star scale, defining the more predictable companies as businesses whose revenue and Ebitda, both on a per share basis, have been growing steadily and who have produced a strong long-term performance of their stock prices.

Thus, an investment strategy based on a "buy and hold" approach could be highly successful with stocks that have a high GuruFocus business predictability rating, in my opinion. Value investors could be interested in the following three companies, as they have high business predictability ratings from GuruFocus.

Amazon.com Inc

The first company that meets the criteria is Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial), a Seattle, Washington-based online retail giant.

Amazon.com Inc's business has a 5-star rating for its predictability. The company saw the revenue per share grow by 24.40% and the Ebitda per share grow by 39.80% on average every year over the past 10 years.

The share price ($3,161.47 at close on Thursday) represents a more than 16-fold increase from 10 years ago. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The price-earnings ratio is 60.17 versus the industry median of 21.84, the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 26.71 versus the industry median of 12.98 and the price-sales ratio is 3.87 versus the industry median of 0.89.

As of May, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for the stock with an average target price of $4,183.37 per share.

Alphabet Inc

The second company that matches the criteria is Alphabet Inc (

GOOGL, Financial) (GOOG, Financial), a Mountain View, California-based tech conglomerate.

Alphabet Inc's business has a 5-star business predictability rank. The company saw the revenue per share grow by 18.10% and the Ebitda per share grow by 15.50% on average every year over the past 10 years.

Alphabet Inc.'s common stock class A:

Alphabet Inc.'s common stock class C:

At close on Thursday, the price per share of common stock class A was $2,229.04, increasing nearly 760% over the past 10 years, while the price per share of common stock class C was $2,261.97, increasing more than 305% over the past 10 years. The market capitalization is $1.50 trillion.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10 to the company.

The price-earnings ratio is 29.67 versus the industry median of 29.29, the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 18.59 versus the industry median of 18.18 and the price-sales ratio is 8.28 versus the industry median of 4.67.

As of May, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of about $2,761.66 per share of common stock class A and of about $2,770.11 per share of common stock class C.

Facebook Inc

The third company that holds the criteria is Facebook Inc (

FB, Financial), a Menlo Park, California-based social media giant.

Facebook Inc's business has a 5-star predictability rating. The company saw the revenue per share grow by 42.30% and the Ebitda per share grow by 42.90% on average every year over the past 10 years.

The current share price ($305.26 as of Thursday) has gained nearly 700% over the past 10 years, determining a market capitalization of $865.55 billion.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10 to the company.

The price-earnings ratio is 26.1 versus the industry median of 29.29, the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 17.93 versus the industry median of 18.18 and the price-sales ratio is 9.34 versus the industry median of 4.67.

As of May, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for the stock with an average target price of $388.69 per share.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso