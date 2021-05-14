Logo
Sunlands Technology Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 25, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 14, 2021

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on May 25, 2021, following the quarterly results announcement.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

US toll free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China toll free:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong local-toll:

+852-3018-4992

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905-945

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the call for "Sunlands Technology Group". Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until June 1, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code:

10156425

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]


The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Yang Song
Phone: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-technology-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-tuesday-may-25-2021-301291514.html

SOURCE Sunlands Technology Group

