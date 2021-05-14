Logo
Ping An Rises to 6th Place in Forbes' Global 2000 Maintains Top Spot Among Insurers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) has risen to 6th place in the Forbes Global 2000 ranking this year, up one place from 2020. With steady growth of operating income, profit, asset scale and market value, Ping An again ranked first among global diversified insurance companies. It is 5th among global financial institutions and 3rd among China companies.

The annual Global 2000 ranking from the Forbes is regarded as one of the most authoritative rankings of the world's biggest and most valuable companies. Rankings are based on an analysis of four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. Ping An reported revenues of USD169.1 billion, profit of USD20.8 billion, assets of USD1,453.8 billion and market capitalization of USD211.2 billion.

This year's top 10 companies are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, China Construction Bank, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), Ping An, Bank of America, Apple, Agricultural Bank of China and Amazon.

China has a record 395 companies on the list this year. China's vibrant IPO market and rapid development of tech companies drove China's increased presence on the list. It is second only to the US, which has 590 companies on this year's list, two more than 2020.

In 2021, the start of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Ping An continues to advance the Group's 'finance + technology' and 'finance + ecosystem' transformation strategies. The Company philosophy is that "expertise makes life easier, technology makes financial services 'heartwarming', and healthcare makes life better." The Company is "deepening reform, pursuing sustainable growth, and planning for the future" by expanding its fintech capabilities and its healthcare ecosystem. Ping An is committed to creating value for shareholders and customers and contributing to social development.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 220 million retail customers and 611 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2020. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-rises-to-6th-place-in-forbes-global-2000-maintains-top-spot-among-insurers-301291558.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

