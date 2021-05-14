Donald Smith Trims AerCap, JetBlue

Donald Smith's Donald Smith & Co. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

AerCap

The guru's AerCap Holdings NV (AER) position was reduced by 16.25%, impacting the portfolio by -1.42%.

The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and an enterprise value of $34.54 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7out of 10. The return on equity of -3.79% and return on assets of -0.79% are underperforming 69% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.05.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.05% of outstanding shares, followed by David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.79% and Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09%.

JetBlue

The guru curbed the position in JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) by 23.22%, impacting the portfolio by -1.34%.

The low-cost airline has a market cap of $6.03 billion and an enterprise value of $8.73 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -33.59% and return on assets of -9.97% are underperforming 88% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.55 is above the industry median of 0.34.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.54% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% and Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

The Mosaic

The firm trimmed its position in The Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 29.21%. The trade had an impact of -1.20% on the portfolio.

The company, which produces crop nutrients phosphate and potash, has a market cap of $13.38 billion and an enterprise value of $17.50 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.5% and return on assets of 5.31% are outperforming 61% of companies in the agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.15.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Donald Smith & Co with 0.77% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.63% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%.

Bonanza Creek Energy

The guru closed the position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI), impacting the portfolio by -0.94%.

The oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and an enterprise value of $1.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.45% and return on assets of 2.07% are outperforming 65% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.37.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.87% of outstanding shares and Royce with 0.12%.

Unum

The firm reduced its position in Unum Group (UNM) by 12.64%, impacting the portfolio by -0.74%.

The company, which provides group and individual income protection insurance products, has a market cap of $6.10 billion and an enterprise value of $8.89 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.45% and return on assets if 1.14% are underperforming 57% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.17.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 2.54% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Air France-KLM

The guru trimmed the position in Air France-KLM (AFLYY) by 26.38%, impacting the portfolio by -0.56%.

The European airline group, which operates under the Air France, KLM and Transavia brands, has a market cap of $3.51 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on assets of -22.5% is underperforming 96% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.3.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Donald Smith & Co with 0.90% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

