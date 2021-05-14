Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kellogg Co

- New Purchases: D, APD, SDS, BG, GRWG, ALGT, BX, SHAK, LB, LEN, DG, CARR, QCOM, BMBL, FDX, PH, DOV, FIVN, TGT, ETN, CX, LUV, TWTR, SONY, RS, MLM, LOW, VMC, ZG, F,
- Added Positions: KMB, LYB, FB, CTVA, NFLX, CRWD, TSLA, ALB, ODFL, NEE, BYND, DIS, SPY, VOO, CTLT,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, GIS, PG, OKE, CPB, CAG, COST, DQ, NKE, LQD, MSFT, TIP, NVDA, GOOGL, CLX, JPM, AWK, USB, AAPL, JNJ, PFE, CAT, BBN, TMO, MTUM, MMM, QQQ, COLB, GS, CHGG, DVY, EZA, VUG,
- Sold Out: GLD, K, IBB, SOXS, CL, RUN, TTD, UPS, BE, CI, CVS, BWA, DKNG, IVE, V, GDRX, ARKK, BABA, GBTC, TSM, CRI, ROKU, ABT, NOW, BIDU, PKI, PSA, MPWR, FVRR, LMND, DE, AEP, SNOW, VXUS, PTON, PRLB, CRM, BA, CHWY, SE, NVCR, ICE, CCK, CYDY, PMCB,
- Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 69,827 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.01%
- iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) - 100,876 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,139 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 45,189 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 55,482 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.69%
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 56,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 14,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 273,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $35.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 49,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 31,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 454.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 69,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 114.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 55,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 245.08%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 11,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 281.74%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 590.75%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.79.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.74%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.28%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 6,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 53,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 31.37%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 36,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 32.16%. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 106,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 49.72%. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 38,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 78.69%. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 13,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.
