Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kellogg Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kellogg Co, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peregrine+asset+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.
  1. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 69,827 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.01%
  2. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) - 100,876 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,139 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 45,189 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 55,482 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.69%
New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 56,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 14,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 273,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $35.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 49,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 31,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 454.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 69,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 114.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 55,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 245.08%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 11,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 281.74%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 590.75%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.74%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.28%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 6,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 53,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 31.37%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 36,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 32.16%. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 106,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 49.72%. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 38,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 78.69%. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. still held 13,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.



