360 DigiTech to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, China, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. ( QFIN) ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company"), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

360 DigiTechs management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 27, 2021 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on May 28).

United States:+1-646-722-4977
Hong Kong:+852-3027-6500
Mainland China:400-821-0637
International:+65-6408-5782
PIN:18454785#

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the PIN to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 2, 2021:

United States:+1-646-982-0473
International:+65-6408-5781
Access code:319340700#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.360shuke.com.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. ( QFIN) (360 DigiTech or the Company) is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Companys solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will, expects, anticipates, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates and similar statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 360 DigiTechs beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTechs filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

360 DigiTech
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-138-0111-0739
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]nir.com

