Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV

New Purchases: BIDU, VIAC, TME, LYFT, AMZN, FB, NFLX, BEKE, VIPS, IMAB, CHGG, XPEV, C, WFC, TWLO, BTWN, DIS, BAC, ETSY, TUYA, W, OSH, TWTR, CDAY, BL, BEAM, ACCD, CCL, ESTC, FUTU, EGHT, EXAS, MRVI, EVBG, ALGN, RLX, AXON,

BIDU, VIAC, TME, LYFT, AMZN, FB, NFLX, BEKE, VIPS, IMAB, CHGG, XPEV, C, WFC, TWLO, BTWN, DIS, BAC, ETSY, TUYA, W, OSH, TWTR, CDAY, BL, BEAM, ACCD, CCL, ESTC, FUTU, EGHT, EXAS, MRVI, EVBG, ALGN, RLX, AXON, Added Positions: MRNA, FCX, MU, JD,

MRNA, FCX, MU, JD, Reduced Positions: SE, LEV, FAII, PACE, BABA, TAL, CPSR, ACND,

SE, LEV, FAII, PACE, BABA, TAL, CPSR, ACND, Sold Out: PLTR, JKS, CCIV, BTWNU, IQ, BILL, ATAC.U, AACQ, GHVIU, NEBCU, LEN, PHM, NVR, KBH, WB, BFT, BILI, SNPR, ZNGA, GDS, UWMC, HPX, DGNR,

Central, K3, based Investment company Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Lyft Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sea, The Lion Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/myriad+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 352,140 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 303,041 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.73% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,688,418 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 432,240 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.22%. The holding were 352,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 1,688,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 432,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 72,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 96.73%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 303,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 295.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 479,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 139.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 130.86%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 85%. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in The Lion Electric Co by 95.97%. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.99%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 19,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II by 78%. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 58,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 60.75%. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 98,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 72.05%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 2,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 50,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.