Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Central, K3, based Investment company Myriad Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Lyft Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sea, The Lion Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/myriad+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 352,140 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 303,041 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.73%
  4. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,688,418 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 432,240 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.22%. The holding were 352,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 1,688,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 432,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 72,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 96.73%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 303,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 295.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 479,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 139.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 130.86%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWNU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 85%. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Lion Electric Co (LEV)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in The Lion Electric Co by 95.97%. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.99%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 19,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II by 78%. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 58,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 60.75%. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 98,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 72.05%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 2,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. still held 50,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Myriad Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider