Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Nike Inc, SVB Financial Group, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: SIVB, JBHT, PHM, BCC, BYND, FMC, SUSA, SE, HPE, SPYX, BKR, TPL, SUSC, MXL, SUSB, TGT, ACWV, GHL, LMBS, HYLS, FTSM, BTG, HPQ, BB, CMI, SLF, SSRM, SII, DNN, DWX, AOS, SILV, SVM, DKNG, QRTEA, EOG, 9MIB, ORLA, MSTR, MESO, AMT,

NKE, FRC, MSFT, V, ABT, EL, HON, SHOP, CME, TMO, JPM, BKNG, BRK.B, TREX, GOOG, KO, GOOGL, BAC, GPN, AMZN, CLX, DXCM, COST, QCOM, ADBE, UBER, ANSS, EW, VRSK, FIS, GS, NFLX, NEE, APH, EQIX, HASI, JKHY, BDX, COO, ECL, GE, OTIS, PEP, TSM, CDNS, GH, INTU, JNJ, MA, BABA, GDDY, SPGI, ZTS, ADSK, AXON, C, FB, EWJ, LMT, PG, SLB, USB, DIS, BMI, DG, EMR, TRMB, WEC, XYL, YUMC, AWK, AMGN, BLDP, BCE, UTF, CL, GIS, IGSB, IWM, LFUS, MTCH, MELI, NTRS, PLTR, IBND, PSLV, SQ, SYY, TTWO, VZ, ABBV, APD, AXP, BLK, BX, BAM, CCJ, CARR, CMCSA, CCK, DOV, AQUA, EXEL, F, HMY, HL, ILMN, EZU, EPP, FXI, IJH, EEM, K, KMB, MFC, MKL, MKC.V, MCHP, NIO, PTON, RTX, GLD, GII, XME, SBUX, SYK, TDOC, TTD, U, BNDX, VNQ, VOO, VGK, VT, VTWO, VHT, WFC, AUY, ZBRA, Reduced Positions: MKC, CRM, HD, TSLA, EA, DFS, MO, GNRC, ADP, PFE, CSCO, MASI, RY, CVX, GWPH, PM, MCO, MTD, PTC, INTC, RMD, NEM, MDLZ, TIP, SPY, MMC, ATVI, DXJ, BND, SKYY, VONG, ZM, TWOU, WM, WMT, WBA, WAB, NVS, OII, PH, VTRS, VTI, VB, BSV, RSG, ULTA, TWLO, TOT, TRI, SQM, TTEK, AVGO, XOM, DOW, DE, COP, CTSH, CAT, CP, BF.B, FSLR, GOLD, BMO, BLL, T, AMAT, ALB, AEM, AMD, IXC, KGC, SJM, DVY, IWP, IWB, EWU, WPS, IXN, KHC, QQQ, IR, GSK, GILD, GM, FCX, FNX, FEM,

Liverpool, X0, based Investment company Rathbone Brothers plc Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, SVB Financial Group, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, First Republic Bank, PulteGroup Inc, sells McCormick Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rathbone Brothers plc. As of 2021Q1, Rathbone Brothers plc owns 396 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 2,100,679 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,778,507 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 119,071 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 117,841 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 793,647 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $557.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 161,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 466,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 502,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $52.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 271,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 164.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 960,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 336.83%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 605,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 322,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 297,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 107,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.