Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Nike Inc, SVB Financial Group, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Nike Inc, SVB Financial Group, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Liverpool, X0, based Investment company Rathbone Brothers plc (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, SVB Financial Group, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, First Republic Bank, PulteGroup Inc, sells McCormick Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rathbone Brothers plc. As of 2021Q1, Rathbone Brothers plc owns 396 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rathbone Brothers plc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rathbone+brothers+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rathbone Brothers plc
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 2,100,679 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,778,507 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 119,071 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 117,841 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 793,647 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $557.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 161,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 466,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 502,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $52.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 271,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 164.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 960,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 336.83%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 605,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 322,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 297,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 107,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rathbone Brothers plc. Also check out:

1. Rathbone Brothers plc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rathbone Brothers plc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rathbone Brothers plc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rathbone Brothers plc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider