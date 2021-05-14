Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Nike Inc, SVB Financial Group, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: SIVB, JBHT, PHM, BCC, BYND, FMC, SUSA, SE, HPE, SPYX, BKR, TPL, SUSC, MXL, SUSB, TGT, ACWV, GHL, LMBS, HYLS, FTSM, BTG, HPQ, BB, CMI, SLF, SSRM, SII, DNN, DWX, AOS, SILV, SVM, DKNG, QRTEA, EOG, 9MIB, ORLA, MSTR, MESO, AMT,
- Added Positions: NKE, FRC, MSFT, V, ABT, EL, HON, SHOP, CME, TMO, JPM, BKNG, BRK.B, TREX, GOOG, KO, GOOGL, BAC, GPN, AMZN, CLX, DXCM, COST, QCOM, ADBE, UBER, ANSS, EW, VRSK, FIS, GS, NFLX, NEE, APH, EQIX, HASI, JKHY, BDX, COO, ECL, GE, OTIS, PEP, TSM, CDNS, GH, INTU, JNJ, MA, BABA, GDDY, SPGI, ZTS, ADSK, AXON, C, FB, EWJ, LMT, PG, SLB, USB, DIS, BMI, DG, EMR, TRMB, WEC, XYL, YUMC, AWK, AMGN, BLDP, BCE, UTF, CL, GIS, IGSB, IWM, LFUS, MTCH, MELI, NTRS, PLTR, IBND, PSLV, SQ, SYY, TTWO, VZ, ABBV, APD, AXP, BLK, BX, BAM, CCJ, CARR, CMCSA, CCK, DOV, AQUA, EXEL, F, HMY, HL, ILMN, EZU, EPP, FXI, IJH, EEM, K, KMB, MFC, MKL, MKC.V, MCHP, NIO, PTON, RTX, GLD, GII, XME, SBUX, SYK, TDOC, TTD, U, BNDX, VNQ, VOO, VGK, VT, VTWO, VHT, WFC, AUY, ZBRA,
- Reduced Positions: MKC, CRM, HD, TSLA, EA, DFS, MO, GNRC, ADP, PFE, CSCO, MASI, RY, CVX, GWPH, PM, MCO, MTD, PTC, INTC, RMD, NEM, MDLZ, TIP, SPY, MMC, ATVI, DXJ, BND, SKYY, VONG, ZM, TWOU, WM, WMT, WBA, WAB, NVS, OII, PH, VTRS, VTI, VB, BSV, RSG, ULTA, TWLO, TOT, TRI, SQM, TTEK, AVGO, XOM, DOW, DE, COP, CTSH, CAT, CP, BF.B, FSLR, GOLD, BMO, BLL, T, AMAT, ALB, AEM, AMD, IXC, KGC, SJM, DVY, IWP, IWB, EWU, WPS, IXN, KHC, QQQ, IR, GSK, GILD, GM, FCX, FNX, FEM,
- Sold Out: LULU, AYX, APPF, FSLY, ALXN, BSX, ARKK, NET, IONS, DAVA, TMUS, IRTC, SPLV, EB, EPAM, ROP, VXRT, INO, HEI, FNF, DHR, CHRW, ATI,
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,100,679 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,778,507 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 119,071 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 117,841 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 793,647 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $557.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 161,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 466,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 502,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $52.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 271,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
Rathbone Brothers plc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 164.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 960,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 336.83%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 605,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 322,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 297,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Rathbone Brothers plc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 107,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Rathbone Brothers plc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.
