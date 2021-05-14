KLS Diversified Asset Management LP Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Danaos Corp, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, The Michaels Inc, Cedar Fair LP

New Purchases: EMB, HCAR, DAC, RYAM,

EMB, HCAR, DAC, RYAM, Sold Out: SIX, MIK, FUN, SBGI, HCARU, CCL, SPG, GOGO, SAVE,

Investment company KLS Diversified Asset Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Danaos Corp, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, The Michaels Inc, Cedar Fair LP, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 950,000 shares, 46.81% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 389,600 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 750,000 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 400,000 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) - 50,000 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.2%. The holding were 389,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.692200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.