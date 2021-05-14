Logo
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Weyerhaeuser Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, CI Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Weyerhaeuser Co, The Home Depot Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, 3M Co, sells Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, CI Financial Corp, Cummins Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). As of 2021Q1, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) owns 1117 stocks with a total value of $15.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skandinaviska+enskilda+banken+ab+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,869,137 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,364,788 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,236 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 146,273 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 129,466 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.45%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 236,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 96,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 119,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 211,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 81.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,850,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 524.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,527,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 558,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,097,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in 3M Co by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 575,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 360.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 354,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Also check out:

1. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider