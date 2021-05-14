Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Weyerhaeuser Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, CI Financial Corp

- New Purchases: WFG, TNDM, AZPN, BHVN, QFIN, LHCG, ASH, FMBI, LB, GH, ACAD, AMN, CBT, CALM, COHR, FLIR, FFBC, FBC, HWC, EHC, HMN, KFY, KLIC, MGLN, MEI, NTCT, NG, ATCO, SFNC, STN, TDS, VMI, MRTX, GNMK, PFSI, PTCT, AGIO, ITCI, LPG, LOB, CSWI, TCMD, FBK, NTNX, ARGX, KRYS, QTRX, SRRK, SONO, CHNG, ASO, ABNB, ABCL, FLWS, MATX, AWR, BPFH, CRS, COHU, CUB, DIOD, EXP, PACW, GME, TGNA, FUL, HRC, LNN, MTSC, MLAB, OMI, PLXS, RNST, SBCF, SIG, SAH, TUP, UMPQ, AUB, PAG, UCBI, USM, WCC, FLY, HBM, MAXR, HI, IOVA, CIT, DQ, CALX, HPP, STND, UI, PLAY, SPNT, IMUX, MC, ATRA, BSIG, JAGX, FGEN, FTAI, ENR, MSGS, SILV, WBT, ATKR, HLNE, VCTR, ROAD, PS, ALLO, AMK, PROS, NKLA, DNB, LU, AI,
- Added Positions: BMY, AAPL, WY, HD, CL, MMM, GOOGL, MSFT, A, HCA, TMO, CBRE, IQV, CI, DHR, MA, ABT, CLX, VEEV, BLK, COO, KMB, ZBH, ADBE, GILD, ITW, TSLA, AMT, NEE, IBM, MS, VRTX, PYPL, CNC, MET, WAT, HSIC, JPM, JNJ, TD, ZTS, BCC, FSV, HPE, EXAS, FAST, JLL, LPX, PKI, V, EME, MDLZ, OC, TNET, ABBV, BAC, CERN, INGR, TXN, ANTM, ZBRA, VIPS, TDOC, ADP, CSCO, DECK, IRM, KEY, LII, LOW, NBIX, PII, PSA, POOL, SGEN, SWKS, BTG, YETI, IVZ, ARW, ADSK, BNS, EMR, IP, INTU, MTD, NFLX, NWL, ROP, STT, SEM, BMO, GIB, CMA, EQIX, EXPD, FICO, GIS, GS, HALO, HELE, HOLX, HBAN, MMC, MXIM, MU, QCOM, XPER, GWW, CROX, CCS, SAGE, CFG, FLGT, CVS, CPB, CSL, ED, DE, LLY, EL, HLF, IFF, JW.A, K, LH, MED, NTAP, PCG, PLUG, RF, ROK, RUSHA, THC, UNH, TMUS, REGI, TPH, TMHC, CDW, W, ZM, KTB, AVTR, EBC, APD, AMED, BCE, BIDU, BLDP, BK, BANR, BDX, BC, CAH, CCL, CATY, FIS, CTAS, FIX, CTB, CIGI, FRO, HMSY, MLHR, HSY, HUM, MTCH, INFO, LEN, MSM, MTH, MOH, NEM, ONB, OHI, PNM, PVH, PG, SASR, SNBR, SHW, SBUX, SYKE, TCF, TPX, UNP, CENTA, LULU, MELI, TNK, CCXI, AVGO, FTNT, VEON, RP, IPHI, FBHS, CG, ALLY, KN, SABR, JRVR, ETSY, BGNE, EDIT, HRI, IRTC, SNAP, ROKU, DBX, PRSP, BE, FOXA, PINS, UBER, CRWD, WORK, NET, PTON, ACI, SNOW, PLD, T, SRPT, ABMD, AYI, AEM, ATI, ALNY, UHAL, AXP, ACGL, AVY, BAX, BIO, BA, BSX, BRO, VIAC, LUMN, CERS, CRL, CHD, CINF, CGNX, CMC, CAG, CNMD, CRY, ATGE, DXCM, DLR, DCI, DHT, LCII, EQR, ERIE, EXR, FARO, FDX, FRME, BEN, MNST, HIG, HTLF, HST, IART, IONS, SJM, JACK, JNPR, KBH, KLAC, KGC, LKQ, MTB, MANH, MFC, MRVL, MAA, MPWR, NATI, NAV, NDSN, NUS, OTEX, PNC, PBCT, PPC, QDEL, RAVN, REG, BB, SEE, SJR, TRV, SWK, NLOK, TECH, TEVA, TRMB, VFC, VRSN, VNO, WBA, WM, WABC, TOWN, TDG, QRTEA, CSII, CSIQ, FSLR, IPGP, BR, CNK, DAL, BX, MASI, TDC, SATS, DISCK, JBT, KL, NVGS, BUD, GNRC, HTHT, RCM, NOVT, CMRE, CSOD, SAND, VCRA, PANW, GMED, YY, XLRN, GRUB, CTLT, HUBS, NVRO, SEDG, SHOP, CABO, PEN, TRHC, COUP, GOLF, CVNA, IR, ZS, IQ, EAF, DOCU, TRTN, NIO, ELAN, DELL, HCAT, DT, DDOG, ONEM, BEKE, STEP,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, AMGN, CIXX, CMI, COST, BIIB, FNF, ALXN, CDNS, WU, ORCL, SPGI, RHI, TROW, YUM, INTC, PHM, FB, BBY, UHS, WST, IDXX, VZ, RMD, RCI, AMZN, DGX, OMF, DVA, EW, PFE, EBAY, ALL, EA, PCAR, MCK, REGN, KO, HPQ, FOX, AFL, ABC, AZO, MCD, OMC, MGA, AKAM, CAT, SNA, TSCO, EVR, BLDR, SLGN, TGT, AMD, C, FHI, LRCX, NVDA, NKE, PEP, SLF, TER, WMT, WSM, OTIS, CHE, EXPE, KSS, ES, PRU, RS, TYL, UPS, HEI.A, GOOG, CARR, ABG, CP, CTXS, CTSH, DKS, IT, HEI, MAN, MKTX, TAP, PAYX, TDY, WPC, BRK.A, DFS, CHTR, IRWD, AFG, THRM, BWA, CNI, HAL, LZB, LSTR, NVR, NTES, PATK, SRE, UTHR, WDC, XLNX, L, FRHC, GLUU, FRC, NOW, APAM, CRTO, KEYS, TTD, MRNA, DDD, ATVI, ALGN, APH, ADI, AMAT, BMRN, BHC, CBZ, CHRW, CIEN, TPR, CMCSA, CPRT, BAP, CCI, DISCA, DD, EFX, FITB, F, GNTX, HNI, ILMN, INCY, ISRG, JCOM, VIAV, KSU, KNX, MAS, MBT, VTRS, EGOV, ORI, PPG, PKG, BKNG, PGR, DORM, RBA, SCCO, SYK, SNPS, TJX, URI, USNA, WDFC, FNV, APPS, TFII, CDNA, FAF, EXPI, PCRX, BERY, AMBA, WDAY, NAVI, PRAH, TRU, TWNK, YUMC, ATH, CADE, BKR, CARG, BAND, GSHD, EQH, AOS, NSP, ARE, Y, NLY, ANSS, ALV, TFC, BBAR, BMI, BLL, GOLD, BXP, BRC, BRKS, BG, CSX, COF, SCHW, CSGP, CORT, CCK, DHI, DRI, DSGX, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, EWBC, DISH, ECL, ELS, XOM, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FISV, FCX, GE, GNW, GIL, GGG, GPI, LHX, HAS, HON, HBP, IEX, ICE, GOGL, AXGN, LNC, LYV, MKL, MMS, MKC, MSA, MHK, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, FIZZ, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OMCL, PAAS, PTC, PH, RL, PRGS, RPM, RJF, RNR, RCII, WRK, ROL, ROST, SIVB, SGMO, SANM, SLB, SA, WPM, SPG, SIRI, LUV, STAA, STLD, SUI, TTWO, TGP, TTEC, TFX, TRI, UGI, MTN, VAR, VTR, VSH, WCN, WYNN, XRX, AUY, ZION, CMG, CODI, HBI, EDU, DAC, PODD, TTGT, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, SBLK, HOLI, FLNG, KDP, AGNC, PMT, VRSK, DG, LEA, SSNC, CDXS, JKS, CBOE, TAL, NOAH, FLT, MOS, GRFS, GWRE, EPAM, SPLK, EVTC, QIWI, VOYA, COTY, NSTG, NWSA, SFM, RNG, BURL, VCYT, ATHM, HLT, BLBD, PAYC, MIK, FWONK, SYF, AXTA, MOMO, QSR, INOV, GDDY, BKI, GKOS, RUN, Z, USFD, MEDP, VVV, ZTO, LW, HWM, ATUS, BEST, SE, VICI, TME, GOTU, RVLV, GDRX,
- Sold Out: KR, WDR, TIF, EOG, MDU, ACIA, CNQ, COP, DTE, NRG, BEAT, ALSN, BMCH, CW, NBTB, OKE, PEG, TR, WMK, QLYS, NETI, BLD, EIDX, COG, CFFN, EV, ETR, GPK, HFC, LVS, JEF, MSTR, NNI, PDCE, PXD, MODV, SNY, WMB, OPK, POR, ICFI, VRTU, CBMG, SUN, MODN, NRC, CDK, CHRS, NVTA, NTLA, VST, VNE, UROV, SG, NFE, DKNG, AEE, APA, AGO, BBBY, BIG, EAT, LNG, XEC, NNN, EGLE, EPD, FRT, ROCK, GLNG, GGAL, MHO, MGM, MMP, MNKD, MUR, NFG, JWN, INSG, OGE, OTTR, PNW, RRC, SINA, SBNY, SSRM, SNX, UAA, INT, BMA, CPLP, CXO, CVI, VET, TAK, TREE, WKHS, TNAV, GDOT, TRGP, ACHC, TRIP, WPX, PBYI, COOP, PSX, FANG, MPLX, WES, EIGI, CHGG, EGRX, PE, GNK, CZR, BSM, WING, FIT, EVBG, VREX, AM, SOLO, TBIO, NMCI, UPWK, TWST, AMCI, FSLY, BRMK, BEPC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,869,137 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,364,788 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,236 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 146,273 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 129,466 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.45%
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 236,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 96,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 119,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 211,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 81.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,850,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 524.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,527,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 558,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,097,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in 3M Co by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 575,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 360.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 354,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.
