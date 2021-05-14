Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys H&R Block Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Tiffany, TransAlta Corp

New Purchases: HRB, MOMO, STLA, DISCA, CRHM, AT, CHNG, RP,

HRB, MOMO, STLA, DISCA, CRHM, AT, CHNG, RP, Added Positions: MRK, PFE, HP, LTRPA, WW, UA, AGX, IMAX, OR, BAM, DENN, FNF, QSR, GRP.U,

MRK, PFE, HP, LTRPA, WW, UA, AGX, IMAX, OR, BAM, DENN, FNF, QSR, GRP.U, Reduced Positions: LUMN, MCFT, SLCA, MU, KLIC, LORL, EAF,

LUMN, MCFT, SLCA, MU, KLIC, LORL, EAF, Sold Out: TIF, TAC, RAIL, IRBT, FLIR, CLGX, MSGE, CRUS, LHCG, CBMG,

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Current Portfolio ) buys H&R Block Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Momo Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Tiffany, TransAlta Corp, US Silica Holdings Inc, FreightCar America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2021Q1, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 57 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,812,371 shares, 47.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 770,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Momo Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.66 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in CRH Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.13 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 400,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 172,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 555,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,236,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 85.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in WW International Inc by 95.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in TransAlta Corp. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $3.62.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.