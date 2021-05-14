Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys Encore Capital Group Inc, CarMax Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Welbilt Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: ECPG,

ECPG, Added Positions: BERY, KMX, PRAA, SSNC, SCI, IR, BWA, KNX,

BERY, KMX, PRAA, SSNC, SCI, IR, BWA, KNX, Reduced Positions: ADS, WBT, URBN, MGA, TFII, PBH, GIL, MIDD, OTEX, FFIV, ULTA, PII, DOOO,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Encore Capital Group Inc, CarMax Inc, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Welbilt Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, F5 Networks Inc, BRP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turtle+creek+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 4,995,212 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 1,133,473 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 5,401,402 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 2,010,115 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,344,500 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68%

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,328,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $121.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 503,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.