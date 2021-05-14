Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys Encore Capital Group Inc, CarMax Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, Welbilt Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc

- New Purchases: ECPG,
- Added Positions: BERY, KMX, PRAA, SSNC, SCI, IR, BWA, KNX,
- Reduced Positions: ADS, WBT, URBN, MGA, TFII, PBH, GIL, MIDD, OTEX, FFIV, ULTA, PII, DOOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 4,995,212 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 1,133,473 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 5,401,402 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 2,010,115 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,344,500 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68%
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,328,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $121.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 503,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.
