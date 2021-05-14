BC Partners Advisors L.P. Buys Intelsat SA

New Purchases: INTEQ,

Investment company BC Partners Advisors L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Intelsat SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BC Partners Advisors L.P.. As of 2021Q1, BC Partners Advisors L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $29.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 320,266,549 shares, 93.31% of the total portfolio. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 62,609,167 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Intelsat SA (INTEQ) - 34,738,563 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

BC Partners Advisors L.P. initiated holding in Intelsat SA. The purchase prices were between $0.37 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.57. The stock is now traded at around $0.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34,738,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.