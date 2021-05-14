BC Partners Advisors L.P. Buys Intelsat SA

Investment company BC Partners Advisors L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Intelsat SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BC Partners Advisors L.P.. As of 2021Q1, BC Partners Advisors L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $29.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BC Partners Advisors L.P..
1. BC Partners Advisors L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BC Partners Advisors L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BC Partners Advisors L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BC Partners Advisors L.P. keeps buying
- New Purchases: INTEQ,
For the details of BC Partners Advisors L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bc+partners+advisors+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BC Partners Advisors L.P.
- Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 320,266,549 shares, 93.31% of the total portfolio.
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 62,609,167 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio.
- Intelsat SA (INTEQ) - 34,738,563 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
BC Partners Advisors L.P. initiated holding in Intelsat SA. The purchase prices were between $0.37 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.57. The stock is now traded at around $0.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34,738,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.
