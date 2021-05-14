Logo
GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys IHS Markit, NIC Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Grifols SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GWM Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, NIC Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Grifols SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GWM Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, GWM Asset Management Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GWM Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gwm+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GWM Asset Management Ltd
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 340,800 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 935.87%
  2. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 128,350 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.90%
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 460,500 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 382.70%
  4. NIC Inc (EGOV) - 514,500 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 268,677 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12%
New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 514,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 1,082,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 69,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 113,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 199,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 31,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 935.87%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.72%. The holding were 340,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 382.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 460,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 128,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PNM Resources Inc by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 265,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of GWM Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

