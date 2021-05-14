GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys IHS Markit, NIC Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Grifols SA

New Purchases: EGOV, GLUU, ALXN, RP, PRSP, IPHI, CLGX, ATH, CBB, KSU, ALSK, TLND, PS, GLOG, STAY, WIFI, COHR, TYL, CXP, LITE, IIVI, CUB,

EGOV, GLUU, ALXN, RP, PRSP, IPHI, CLGX, ATH, CBB, KSU, ALSK, TLND, PS, GLOG, STAY, WIFI, COHR, TYL, CXP, LITE, IIVI, CUB, Added Positions: INFO, WORK, VAR, PNM,

INFO, WORK, VAR, PNM, Reduced Positions: DISCK, BBL, GRFS,

Investment company GWM Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, NIC Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Grifols SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GWM Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, GWM Asset Management Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GWM Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gwm+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 340,800 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 935.87% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 128,350 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.90% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 460,500 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 382.70% NIC Inc (EGOV) - 514,500 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. New Position BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 268,677 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12%

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 514,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 1,082,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 69,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 113,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 199,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 31,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 935.87%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.72%. The holding were 340,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 382.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 460,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 128,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PNM Resources Inc by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 265,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.