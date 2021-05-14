Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp, McKesson Corp, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: ABC, MCK, SGEN, ONEM, INOV, ZLAB, HCAT, RCM, IMGN, NUAN, IONS, PHR, VEEV, NXGN,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp, McKesson Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seagen Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2021Q1, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 91 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhenman+%26+partners+asset+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 595,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 325,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.61% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 113,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 250,000 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.64% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 368,000 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.4%

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 167,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27. The stock is now traded at around $151.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 182.61%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 314.29%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $820.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 168,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp. The sale prices were between $2.68 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.27.