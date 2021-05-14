Logo
Logan Capital Management Inc Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Boston Beer Co Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Honeywell International Inc, S&P Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ardmore, PA, based Investment company Logan Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Boston Beer Co Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, CMS Energy Corp, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Honeywell International Inc, S&P Global Inc, Kellogg Co, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logan Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Logan Capital Management Inc owns 504 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logan+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 958,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,288 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 107,204 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,884 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 123,031 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1067.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 75.13%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 165,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 206.55%. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Orange SA (ORAN)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Orange SA by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 118,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 128.59%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $195.18 and $231, with an estimated average price of $210.84.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Sold Out: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $71.82 and $83.55, with an estimated average price of $78.95.

Sold Out: Basf SE (BASFY)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

Sold Out: Allianz SE (ALIZY)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $22.63 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $24.39.

Sold Out: AXA SA (AXAHY)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AXA SA. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
