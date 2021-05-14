Logan Capital Management Inc Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Boston Beer Co Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Honeywell International Inc, S&P Global Inc

- New Purchases: ODFL, SAM, CMS, OMF, NVO, VEU, VO, VWO, CB, MO, AMP, BAC, CHRW, FIS, CL, EXC, FDX, ILMN, TT, IFF, JCI, LRCX, PPL, PHM, SWKS, TRV, TXN, TMO, WPC, JAZZ, ZS, OTIS, EFV, IJR, IJT, SCHO, SLV, VBR, VCSH, PLD, ATVI, RAMP, AMD, APD, AEP, AXP, AME, ADI, AN, BLL, GOLD, BBBY, BIO, BIIB, BLKB, BSX, BYD, BF.B, BLDR, BG, CNI, COF, CAH, CSL, CX, CERN, CHE, CHH, C, DXC, ED, COO, CREE, DTE, DECK, DISCA, DLTR, D, DOV, ENB, ENTG, EFX, EXPO, FMC, FICO, FNF, FUNC, FE, GTY, GS, THG, LHX, HIG, WELL, HSIC, HPQ, HRL, IDXX, ICE, IP, IONS, JBHT, SJM, J, LH, LEN, LII, LGF.B, MMP, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MRCY, MEI, MPWR, NEM, NI, NOK, NTRS, NUAN, ORLY, OXY, OHI, OKE, OSUR, PPG, PBH, PEG, PSA, DGX, ROLL, SRGA, ROL, RDS.A, SIVB, CRM, SRE, SPG, SNA, SO, HLIO, SNPS, TFX, TU, TER, XPER, THO, TD, TYL, UHS, VTR, VOD, WAB, WM, WST, WEC, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, MNP, CHY, UTG, PHD, CODI, QRTEA, TMUS, DAL, CLR, BX, AWK, ENSG, FNV, FTI, BUD, CHTR, TSLA, BBN, SBRA, APO, VAC, NOW, PNR, SSTK, BFAM, APAM, FOXF, ALLE, OGS, BABA, KEYS, BOOT, AVNS, GSBD, CLLS, ETSY, BKI, TDOC, CC, HPE, SQ, FTV, YUMC, IR, PRSP, ELAN, SVMK, GH, DELL, DT, CRNC, PGNY, VNT, VSPRU, AGG, AOA, IGSB, DEM, DVY, EEMV, EFG, IWB, IXC, PFF, QQQ, SCHM, SCHX, SHY, SPSB, TBT, TIP, VBK, VPU, VXUS, XLF, XLRE,
- Added Positions: RTX, TTEC, EQIX, T, RDS.B, FAST, LAD, YETI, CSCO, SHOP, BTI, VYM, ORAN, CVX, VIG, WAT, NOC, UI, CRL, ING, VTRS, PTC, POOL, MCHP, STT, LMT, TOT, ASML, TRP, PAG, VB, IWF, WFC, RVLV, CSIQ, PM, RH, RNG, GRUB, GLOB, INTU, ABB, AMGN, BP, CM, KMX, CMCSA, COP, CPRT, FWRD, MTCH, BLK, DHR, NVS, MSCI, HMC, NGG, ITW, CVS, WEX, BK, MET, BCE, PTON, AZN, MSM, ALK, KEX, UBS, RY, GD, SNY, GE, FLS, FLEX, TM, FDS, BKNG, UL, XOM, UPS, EMR, VFC, LLY, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: BEAT, HON, SPGI, K, IWD, MSFT, SPY, AAPL, JPM, VRSK, SHW, ALGN, TTD, GSK, FB, IBM, AVGO, ZTS, PAYC, PNC, MDT, SBUX, BR, NKE, MASI, QCOM, MDLZ, V, JNJ, GPN, FISV, EPAM, CSX, FND, EFA, ABT, IPGP, FIVE, ANTM, VZ, UNH, URI, ACN, SWK, ADBE, ADP, BRK.B, STZ, DKS, ETN, ECL, EA, NEE, MNST, KEY, LFUS, MMC, MCD, ON, LIN, UNP, EXR, GM, NVDA, CBRE, CARR, IEFA, AMT,
- Sold Out: BASFY, DASTY, SIEGY, RHHBY, ALIZY, VCISY, AXAHY, BAESY, SSREY, HCMLY, UOVEY, NTTYY, TIF, NSRGY, KDDIY, SBGSY, TKOMY, CCFN, BNPQY, BRDCY, DPSGY, IMBBY, JAPAY, ANZBY, PPBN, GNBF, GSPD.PFD,
These are the top 5 holdings of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 958,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,288 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 107,204 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,884 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 123,031 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1067.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 75.13%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 165,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 206.55%. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Orange SA (ORAN)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Orange SA by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 118,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 128.59%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $195.18 and $231, with an estimated average price of $210.84.Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.Sold Out: Siemens AG (SIEGY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $71.82 and $83.55, with an estimated average price of $78.95.Sold Out: Basf SE (BASFY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.55.Sold Out: Allianz SE (ALIZY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $22.63 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $24.39.Sold Out: AXA SA (AXAHY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AXA SA. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.87.
