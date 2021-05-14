Logan Capital Management Inc Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Boston Beer Co Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Honeywell International Inc, S&P Global Inc

Ardmore, PA, based Investment company Logan Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Boston Beer Co Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, CMS Energy Corp, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Honeywell International Inc, S&P Global Inc, Kellogg Co, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logan Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Logan Capital Management Inc owns 504 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 958,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,288 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 107,204 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,884 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 123,031 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $263.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1067.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 75.13%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 165,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 206.55%. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Orange SA by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 118,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 128.59%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $195.18 and $231, with an estimated average price of $210.84.

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $71.82 and $83.55, with an estimated average price of $78.95.

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $22.63 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $24.39.

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AXA SA. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.87.