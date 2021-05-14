Aspex Management (HK) Ltd Buys Micron Technology Inc, JD.com Inc, Yatsen Holding, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, NIO Inc

New Purchases: EDU,

Investment company Aspex Management (HK) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, JD.com Inc, Yatsen Holding, Huazhu Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, NIO Inc, KE Holdings Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 11,629,425 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04% JD.com Inc (JD) - 3,873,792 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 3,302,293 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 9,157,633 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,011,217 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.28%

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 762,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 117.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 2,011,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 3,873,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 615.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,576,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,823,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5.