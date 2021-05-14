BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Qualcomm Inc, RLX Technology Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: RLX,
- Added Positions: QCOM, NVCR,
- Reduced Positions: TAL, PDD, ADSK, ZLAB, TSM,
- Sold Out: BABA, NKE, BILI,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 6,022,915 shares, 36.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 471.51%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 3,212,976 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 2,923,889 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 5,635,887 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 897,259 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1%
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,070,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 471.51%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.78%. The holding were 6,022,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.
