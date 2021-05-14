Logo
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Albemarle Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Albemarle Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Adobe Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 417 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneta+group+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,060,512 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.93%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,559,618 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 468,663 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.70%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 183,333 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.43%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 211,931 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%
New Purchase: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $518.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 183,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 341,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 841.30%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 76,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,060,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 112,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 362,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in United States Cellular Corp. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $33.01.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
