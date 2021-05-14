Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Albemarle Corp, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: ALLK, VXUS, IDXX, MRNA, ARKK, CRM, EW, EWJ, SMB, SWK, GGG, AVGO, MASI, VCSH, SYY, MSTR, VIOG, PKI, XLV, BOND, CVS, SYK, TPL, C, XLRE, D, DKNG, XLF, CARR, XLY, USA, STZ, ADCT, W, RUN, GPN, DOW, URI, ZM, WNS, FAST, CIGI, DUK, ON, VDE, CSX, BX, DD, HPQ, IEUR, ZBH, ACWI, PLAN, ARKG, BIIB, CRSP, VIS, EHC, IUSV, SR, CCJ, VHT, PSA, XLU, AVYA, NET, BLK, GDXJ, EXPI, NVEE, WEX, ASGN, ED, PSX, CTVA, GDDY, BP, KHC, VCIT, HXL, PRG, DEO, GNTX, IAA, CACI, ZTS, PRI, GM, CW, ARKW, SCHW, SHY, G, PBCT, MCHP, ARW, ACM, VVV, MXL, MMS, NIO, BFAM, R, NXPI, AME, SITE, HYG, CCU, MTZ, PBH, NOC, FTCV, OTIS, ZION, XLP, TRV, TXMD, UAMY, LYG,

Added Positions: VUG, VTV, IJH, SCHX, SPY, AAPL, VOO, VNQ, SWKS, IJR, IWF, IVV, SCHM, VO, IWM, VB, VEU, VEA, IWD, VTI, SCZ, VWO, AMZN, SCHF, JNJ, VV, SCHH, MSFT, BRK.B, EEM, IEFA, EFA, SPAB, AGG, IEMG, XOM, TSLA, GOOGL, QCOM, SCHE, SCHA, ABBV, JPM, PG, SPLG, FB, VZ, INTC, MCD, PEP, VOE, PFE, DIA, MRK, SCHZ, VFC, SCHV, DIS, V, CI, VTEB, T, GOOG, VGT, UNP, CVX, AMGN, NEE, DVY, CL, VOT, VBR, ABT, VBK, EFV, IJS, BAX, CSCO, BMY, IWP, BND, QQQ, RTX, USRT, RSP, ACN, CNC, SCHG, ROP, UNH, IBM, USHY, HON, IJT, KO, EFG, BSV, NKE, BABA, LLY, MMM, LMT, CAT, TFC, WMT, SQ, NVDA, IWB, ES, BAC, ROKU, USB, GIS, IJJ, MA, JNK, TGT, ITW, NFLX, SILJ, CASS, EMR, MDT, CCI, AMT, KMB, IWN, GILD, AMD, GLD, MTUM, TIPX, PYPL, SCHC, BDX, GE, ICF, CMCSA, IWO, FDX, PFF, VIG, ADP, TJX, IJK, ECL, PAAS, SBUX, FISV, DG, HLI, BLV, LUV, ORCL, MXIM, MO, MGC, TMO, DHR, LOW, PM, FCFS, WFC, SPEM, MS, DE, TIP, EFSC, BA, TSM, IWS, PAA, HD, SCHP, UBER, MAS, ALL, AMAT, BIV, MPWR, MMP, HRL, SPYD, DHI, VTRS, SJM, ENB, POST, SPYX, UPS, COP, AXP, SCHB, GDX, MDLZ, VIOO, SCHD, MMC, SO, WM, F, BSX, USMV, TXN, EPD, RDS.A, OKE, ETN, CB, CSL, IWR, GD, IVOO, SUSA, APD, AEE, VGK, NVS, HEP, O, Reduced Positions: IDV, VYM, NOW, VNQI, ADBE, MTCH, EFX, IVE, MDY, TWLO, WBA, IAC, RDS.B, PRFT, SLYV, SLQT, CBSH, NSC, FTNT, SPMD, IXUS, KMI, MUB, FLMN, ARWR, ET, SPSM, SPYG, COST, XEL, SHW, AON, FTV, MKC, CERN, Sold Out: ALB, USM, VEEV, FSKR, EBC, IGSB, JKHY, AWK, CWB, SLV, AOS, NCZ, BR, SLCA,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Albemarle Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Adobe Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 417 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,060,512 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.93% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,559,618 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 468,663 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.70% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 183,333 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.43% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 211,931 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $518.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 183,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 341,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 841.30%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 76,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,060,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 112,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 362,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in United States Cellular Corp. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $33.01.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.