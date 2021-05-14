Logo
Algert Coldiron Investors Llc Buys Cirrus Logic Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells 8x8 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Air Lease Corp

May 14, 2021
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Algert Coldiron Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cirrus Logic Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Stride Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, sells 8x8 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Air Lease Corp, Unum Group, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/algert+coldiron+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,649 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
  2. Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) - 39,133 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 608.67%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,964 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14%
  4. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 98,604 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.04%
  5. Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 14,734 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.43%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stride Inc (LRN)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 66,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 608.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 39,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 825.36%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $546.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 750.20%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in RH by 153.68%. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $629.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 222.91%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 256.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 47,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC. Also check out:

1. ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC keeps buying
