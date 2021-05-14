Algert Coldiron Investors Llc Buys Cirrus Logic Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells 8x8 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Air Lease Corp

New Purchases: GOOGL, LRN, MNST, INTC, VLO, ADBE, RJF, BWXT, INMD, FAF, EL, HPQ, PFSI, ELF, PRG, LPG, HNI, SMCI, ZNGA, CLF, ASGN, FCN, APD, ZION, SUM, CAG, OMC, DXCM, ALGN, EBAY, XRX, IMVT, BBY, HOLX, HPE, ATVI, COWN, BG, SPTN, TNET, MGM, DECK, MNRL, PIPR, AY, CTAS, EA, FRC, WAT, WU, CDXS, COG, OSTK, SNBR, SAH, SPOT, TBI, NEO, CHDN, MX, MTW, ELS, PLD, CRNT, HSII, MOV, VFC, HEAR, PPD, XOM, JACK, PENN, LSI, CSII, CALX, CFG, TRTN, CPB, CRL, HAS, MRTX, ALSN, VRS, VERX, CW, LNC, MRO, TGH, KAR, TROX, RAPT, DLR, FLEX, RICK, IRBT, BLMN, SEDG, UNVR, AVYA, EPAY, CXW, JPM, JBL, QDEL, SLGN, ARAY, IRDM, INVH, AMRX, CGEN, GHL, TITN, GRPN, ECOM, CHGG, TWOU, ATNX, CURO, BE, CATO, OPY, RUSHA, HI, RLJ, CSTE, SFM, ZEN, TPB, AVTR, CRNC, ALK, FC, HLF, MLR, PEGA, WERN, RPAI, TPH, BNFT, OTIC, W, GKOS, URGN, CEIX, TDS, UVE, ORBC, ROIC, SPNE, ACI, PRDO, SIGA, TEN, IMXI, EVC, HT, PWFL, IRIX, LFVN, PCTI, PSTI, V9G, SND, WTTR, IFRX, ACTG, RAIL, TWI, FLDM, CNDT, KALA, PROG, IVAC, RIGL, REED, GSIT, ATHX, GNE, CSLT, PRQR, SLDB, SREV, LQDA,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Algert Coldiron Investors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cirrus Logic Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Stride Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, sells 8x8 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Air Lease Corp, Unum Group, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,649 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) - 39,133 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 608.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,964 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14% American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 98,604 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.04% Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 14,734 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.43%

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 66,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 608.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 39,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 825.36%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $546.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 750.20%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in RH by 153.68%. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $629.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 222.91%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 256.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 47,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.