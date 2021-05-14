Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Ambev SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Added Positions: AMX, ABEV, PAC, HD, DG, FMX, TLK, NVDA, NKE, V, AMT, SPGI,

AMX, ABEV, PAC, HD, DG, FMX, TLK, NVDA, NKE, V, AMT, SPGI, Reduced Positions: TSM, MELI, HDB, BDX, PYPL, CERN,

TSM, MELI, HDB, BDX, PYPL, CERN, Sold Out: INDA,

Investment company Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Ambev SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, The Home Depot Inc, Dollar General Corp, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,457,450 shares, 33.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 2,085,770 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 106,836 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 9,773,900 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,306,619 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Ambev SA by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,181,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $106.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 224,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97.