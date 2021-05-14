Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys Ambev SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

- Added Positions: AMX, ABEV, PAC, HD, DG, FMX, TLK, NVDA, NKE, V, AMT, SPGI,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, MELI, HDB, BDX, PYPL, CERN,
- Sold Out: INDA,
For the details of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcape+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,457,450 shares, 33.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 2,085,770 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 106,836 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
- America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 9,773,900 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,306,619 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Ambev SA by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,181,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC)
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $106.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLK)
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 224,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97.
