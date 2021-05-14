Covington Capital Management Buys Dollar General Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ABB, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

New Purchases: POOL, ARKO, DIAX, TPL, PNC, SHW, XLC, SIVB, RBLX, RGEN, REGN, PGR, PLL, PKI, PDCO, SQM, ONEM, ODFL, OKTA, NUEM, NULC, NUE, NOV, NIO, MELI, VTV, INFO, ESGC, DOX, XLNX, WYNN, WDAY, WRK, W, VMW, VRSN, SKLZ, VXF, UHS, TWLO, TRU, TU, TDY, TLND, SYNA, SOLY, MGA, LNG, DISH, APPS, DXCM, DE, DTE, DHI, CPNG, CLNE, CFG, CCIV, CMG, EMN, CNC, CE, BWA, BLNK, BBY, BKR, ANSS, AMRS, AEP, ARE, GSBD, ARKK, LUMN, FWONA, FWONK, LBRDK, LBRDA, SUSB, ICLN, IRM, RSP, ISRG, MTCH, GDDY, FLT, FICO, FMC, EXPD, EXPE, EXC, EQR, AUD, AUD, ET,

DG, JPST, ROP, TMO, ABB, BAC, EW, PANW, VTI, IDXX, PGX, APD, IAU, UBER, VEA, KO, DKNG, IVV, PXD, DIA, MDY, VO, COST, INTC, ICE, EEM, KMI, MU, PFE, SDY, CRM, TSCO, WM, AVB, BA, BKNG, CVS, CVX, EOG, FB, EPP, IWM, IGSB, JPM, MDLZ, MNST, CORP, RTX, SPGI, SBUX, SYK, MOAT, BSV, VWO, GRMN, ASML, ADBE, ADI, BX, C, CMCSA, STZ, DISCA, ECL, GPC, TIP, CMF, MUB, LMT, MRK, PLTR, TROW, ROK, SHM, TJX, MMM, TM, VIG, VRSK, ZTS, ARKW, AMD, ABNB, ALB, ALXN, AMRN, AIG, APPN, ADM, BHP, BIIB, BSX, CDW, CI, CDNS, CATY, CVET, CRWD, CCI, DDOG, DAL, DVN, DLR, DUK, MJ, FIS, FFWM, FRC, QCLN, FLR, FTNT, FOXA, FCX, GAB, GGT, GUT, GRX, GD, LIT, HCA, HPQ, HUM, HBAN, HII, IAC, ILMN, QQQ, DVY, IWN, NYF, FLOT, LRCX, EL, MPC, MET, MRNA, MS, MSI, NFLX, NYCB, NVDA, NAC, ORLY, OKE, PLD, PRU, PEG, RPD, RCI, ROKU, RDS.A, CWB, KRE, XLRE, NOW, SPG, SWKS, SNAP, SNOW, SPLK, SYY, TDOC, TER, TFC, UNM, VYM, VDE, VEEV, VOO, VRTX, VSTO, ZS, MRVL, APTV, LYB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ZM, MSFT, SPY, EA, TSM, VGT, SCHG, BABA, AMZN, BMY, LHX, PYPL, D, FLIR, UL, CL, DHR, FFC, KLAC, KHC, MINT, TGT, VGK, YETI, ACN, AXP, AMAT, BDX, CLX, CMI, DIS, XOM, IBM, INTU, IWF, IJJ, NEAR, LOW, MXIM, PG, SCHW, SQ, SRCL, TSLA, UPS, MTN, VNQ, VTRS, JCI, CB, CHKP, T, ABBV, ATVI, MO, AAL, TLRY, TLRY, ARCC, ADP, BK, BB, TCPC, BRMK, CME, CSX, CAH, CHD, CTVA, DFS, DD, EIX, ENB, WTRG, F, FTV, FOX, GIS, GSK, GS, AJX, HASI, HE, HTGC, HRL, ITW, IVW, IWP, IJH, SOXX, IBB, IWB, IYJ, IYE, SUSA, J, JD, KMB, LLY, MTB, MCHP, MORN, NEM, NOK, NTRS, PPL, PM, SMMU, PSA, REXR, SLB, SCHF, XLV, XLE, WORK, STT, TXN, TRV, TPC, TWTR, VFC, VUG, VOD, VNT, WFC, DGS, DEM, XEL, YUM, MDT, TEL, NXPI,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Covington Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ABB, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Covington Capital Management owns 827 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covington Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covington+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

SJW Group (SJW) - 1,904,294 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 682,311 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,499 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,986 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,453 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $435.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 802.70%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 207.56%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 174.84%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 95,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.