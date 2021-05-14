Logo
Covington Capital Management Buys Dollar General Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ABB, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Covington Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ABB, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Covington Capital Management owns 827 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covington Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covington+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covington Capital Management
  1. SJW Group (SJW) - 1,904,294 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 682,311 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,499 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,986 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,453 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $435.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARKO Corp (ARKO)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 802.70%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 207.56%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 174.84%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 95,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $82.63 and $96.54, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covington Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Covington Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covington Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covington Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covington Capital Management keeps buying
