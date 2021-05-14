C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, R1 RCM Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

New Purchases: TPR, DISH, ANF, GNRC, MNST, SLCA, PKI, SKYW, BLMN, IDXX, COWN, COHU, PK, CNOB, ABCB, GIII, VRTS, THO, PCH, XLP, FMBI, MRO, ORIC, CRNC, LUMN, DUK, CWK, CCL, FOXA, PPL, SURF, KLAC, PBCT, CRL, EMN, COO, SMED, STZ, EXR, GRMN, IPAR, HAIN, MCK, PLTR, EXC, FL, ACCO, ORGO, CMCO, MEI, VIVO, THC, AMAT, RCUS, TWO, UBA, XRAY, CTO, SCHR, TTWO, SJM, NJR, SCHN, MTOR, BLDR, RIO, CUBI, AXL, HWKN, WGO, MMM, MGY, SLAB, CLVT, MDT, BRY, CB, KGC, VCR, QFIN, TME, FLR, NEM, PHG, SAND, KL, FSM, AG, NCMGY, AGI, SNPS, EVRG,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Tapestry Inc, DISH Network Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, R1 RCM Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q1, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 487 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 65,788 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 63,670 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.78% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 65,455 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,618 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 18,468 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $293.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd initiated holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 224.78%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 63,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 114.22%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 203.90%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $23.04 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.12 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $53.51.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.3.