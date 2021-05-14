Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, LGI Homes Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, LGI Homes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harspring Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Stamps.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enova International Inc, PAR Technology Corp, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Wells Fargo, Cardlytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harspring Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harspring Capital Management, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harspring Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harspring+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harspring Capital Management, LLC
  1. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 343,282 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.04%
  2. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 268,286 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 404.56%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 169,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.02%
  4. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 612,800 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 118,750 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 79,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MBIA Inc (MBI)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MBIA Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 404.56%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 268,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 169,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $309.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harspring Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harspring Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider