Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, LGI Homes Inc

Investment company Harspring Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Stamps.com Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enova International Inc, PAR Technology Corp, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Wells Fargo, Cardlytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harspring Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harspring Capital Management, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 343,282 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.04% Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 268,286 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 404.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 169,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.02% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 612,800 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Facebook Inc (FB) - 118,750 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 79,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MBIA Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 404.56%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 268,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 169,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $309.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.