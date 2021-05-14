Logo
Fwl Investment Management, Llc Buys Snap Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, iShares Silver Trust, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Unilever PLC, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fwl Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, iShares Silver Trust, Bunge, M&T Bank Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Unilever PLC, Barrick Gold Corp, Elastic NV, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fwl Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Fwl Investment Management, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fwl+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,269 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  2. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) - 223,679 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.31%
  3. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 259,439 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,457 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  5. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 445,251 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 62,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 130,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $164.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 223,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 70,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 445,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 26,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

