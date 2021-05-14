Fwl Investment Management, Llc Buys Snap Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, iShares Silver Trust, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Unilever PLC, Barrick Gold Corp

- New Purchases: SNAP, SLV, MTB, MGNI, TGT,
- Added Positions: AY, BG, AGNC, CRM, AMLP, TWLO, NEE, V, CWEN, ISD, ICE, MSFT, AMZN, VWO, IBB, IBN, GOOG, INDA, EWY, ATVI, MUI, AAPL, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: FB, PLUG, ADS, BZH, SPY, BABA, IAU, IWF, QTEC,
- Sold Out: GLD, UL, GOLD, ESTC, TTD, ET, GDX, TOTL, VTI,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,269 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) - 223,679 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.31%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 259,439 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,457 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 445,251 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66%
Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 62,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 130,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $164.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 223,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 70,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 445,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 26,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.
