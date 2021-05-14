Logo
Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delta Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Delta Investment Management, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Delta Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Delta Investment Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,314 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.10%
  2. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 19,522 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,487 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,371 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,127 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 74,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 186,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 31,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 62,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 129,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB)

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 47,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 53,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 544.17%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 48,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 587.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 555.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 519.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Delta Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Delta Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Delta Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Delta Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Delta Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

