Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IVE, SPYD, IWM, IWS, HOME, HIBB, BOOT, TMUS, SQ, BLDP, IVOL, AMT, AGG, VGLT, SPTL, DVN, BERY, AMAT, FTAI, FTK,

IVE, SPYD, IWM, IWS, HOME, HIBB, BOOT, TMUS, SQ, BLDP, IVOL, AMT, AGG, VGLT, SPTL, DVN, BERY, AMAT, FTAI, FTK, Added Positions: IVV, INFO, BOND, FB, TOTL, GSY, V, JPST, TDG, CWB, PGR, LBRDA, CEF, ARKK, TWOU, PEP, VWO, SHV, FPH, DMLP, VEA, AKTS, PINS, JPM, SNGX, PM, PAYX,

IVV, INFO, BOND, FB, TOTL, GSY, V, JPST, TDG, CWB, PGR, LBRDA, CEF, ARKK, TWOU, PEP, VWO, SHV, FPH, DMLP, VEA, AKTS, PINS, JPM, SNGX, PM, PAYX, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWO, VCSH, FDX, MMP, NVDA, BRK.B, EPD, BIL, GLD, XLK, SPY, MANU, FRC, TLT, EQR, CHTR, JNJ, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, CVX, KHC, CRM, TDS, VZ, ABT, UNH, ABBV, XOM, WMT, AAPL, TSLA, VGSH, XLI, WFC, GOOGL, IWB, EFA, SU, AXP, MO, PFE, LADR, JEF, GGN, BRMK, UBER, BAC, ATCO, ATHX,

QQQ, IWO, VCSH, FDX, MMP, NVDA, BRK.B, EPD, BIL, GLD, XLK, SPY, MANU, FRC, TLT, EQR, CHTR, JNJ, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, CVX, KHC, CRM, TDS, VZ, ABT, UNH, ABBV, XOM, WMT, AAPL, TSLA, VGSH, XLI, WFC, GOOGL, IWB, EFA, SU, AXP, MO, PFE, LADR, JEF, GGN, BRMK, UBER, BAC, ATCO, ATHX, Sold Out: IWP, IEI, AMD, EXAS, WST, VEEV, BL, WIX, MBB, QCOM, AXON, TTD, SHY, BLV, IEF, SCHW, SCHO, PFF, XLV, EDV, IAU, GDX, HYLB, XLP, XLC, BND, XLU, PNQI, CLX, XLY, IJR, NFLX, WPX, ADBE, RTX, UPS, UNP, PSA, XLRE, KMI, OXLC, PSEC, HSDT,

Investment company Delta Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Delta Investment Management, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Delta Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,314 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.10% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 19,522 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,487 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,371 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,127 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 74,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 186,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 31,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 62,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 129,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 47,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 53,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 544.17%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 48,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 587.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 555.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 519.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.