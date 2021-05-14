Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Newmont Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: SONO, XPER, MS, PINS, TSCO, CEF, EWG, IVE,
- Added Positions: MOAT, SCHD, NEM, PFF, GS, MO, FREL, LMT, PM, CVX, ALL, NIO, CVS, BMY, PAGP, VRT, AMLP, BAC, MRK, VBR, VIGI, GOOGL, NEE, QCOM, ENB, LYG, HBI, VMC, CRM, AMT, AMZN, TAN, VYMI, CMP, MLM, CCI, DLR, MMP, EPD, XOM, KMB, HON, CLX, TSM, MOTI, LHX, FAN, ILMN, LRCX, OKTA, PYPL, SHOP, VEEV, HASI, BX, PNC,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, GIM, SDY, BRK.B, HD, MSFT, IJH, DVY, PHYS, WMT, DIS, VPU, MCD, SYY, TSLA, ABT, WM, PG, PFE, PEP, NVO, ABBV, SPHD, JNJ, INTC, GOLD, GIS, GD, VNQ, WPP, SNY, GOOG, PBCT, PSLV, NXPI, TFC, BA, ROKU, T, WFC, D, VZ, ULBI, USB, GLD, MDLZ, VTRS, VDE, VYM, OTIS, CARR, DOW, DOCU, PANW, TD, TRV, RHHBY, NVS, NVDA, WELL, GE, C, VIAC,
- Sold Out: GSK, ALXN, AOM, SPY, CSX, BUDFF, MLSS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,967 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,358 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 256,583 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 293,910 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 435,204 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 274,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUDFF)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $72, with an estimated average price of $64.8.
