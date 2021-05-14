Logo
Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Newmont Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bard Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Newmont Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Sonos Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bard Financial Services, Inc. owns 251 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bard Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,967 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,358 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 256,583 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  4. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 293,910 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 435,204 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 274,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUDFF)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $72, with an estimated average price of $64.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bard Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

