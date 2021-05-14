Elgethun Capital Management Buys Liberty Formula One Group, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

- New Purchases: FWONA, CAT,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, SCHF, CVS, FNDE, VZ, LBTYK, VBR, BATRK, VWO, QRTEA, KO, AMLP, BP, MRK, WFC, JNJ, EPD, CWGL, BK, WBA, ABBV, LSXMK, C, VDE, AMZN, VNQ, SCHV, UEC, LMT, IVV, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, AXP, CASH, BOMN, SCHW, JEF, PG, XOM, MCD, PFE, SYY, FNDF, NVDA,
- Sold Out: GS,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,118 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 207,418 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 645,481 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 391,943 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 144,482 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 104,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)
Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Uranium Energy Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Elgethun Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.
