Elgethun Capital Management Buys Liberty Formula One Group, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

Investment company Elgethun Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Formula One Group, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Caterpillar Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co, Meta Financial Group Inc, Boston Omaha Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elgethun Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Elgethun Capital Management owns 101 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,118 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 207,418 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 645,481 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 391,943 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 144,482 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%

Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 104,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Uranium Energy Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elgethun Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.