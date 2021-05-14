Logo
Elgethun Capital Management Buys Liberty Formula One Group, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elgethun Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Formula One Group, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Caterpillar Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co, Meta Financial Group Inc, Boston Omaha Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elgethun Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Elgethun Capital Management owns 101 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elgethun Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elgethun+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elgethun Capital Management
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 105,118 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 207,418 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  3. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 645,481 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 391,943 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 144,482 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)

Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 104,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 66.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Uranium Energy Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Elgethun Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elgethun Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Elgethun Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elgethun Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elgethun Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elgethun Capital Management keeps buying
