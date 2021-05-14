Capital One Financial Corp Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital One Financial Corp Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital One Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital One Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Capital One Financial Corp owns 180 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+one+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,854,622 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 363,077 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 495,002 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 388,272 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 568,826 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 244,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 57.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 524,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 495,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 155,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 430,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 236.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider