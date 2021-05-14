Capital One Financial Corp Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: INTF, SPDW, FNDC, VWO, SPIP, ESGU, STIP, CNOB, NXPI, EMLP, SUSB, VO,
- Added Positions: USIG, VLUE, TIP, GOVT, QUAL, LQD, IVV, AGG, USMV, GSIE, IAGG, BND, EFAV, IGIB, VCIT, VTV, IEF, SHM, BOND, EEMV, GSLC, OKE, OGS, VTEB, SPLV, MUNI, SMMU, ACWX, XSLV, WMT, RTX, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: BNDX, VGIT, MTUM, VTIP, SPY, EMB, ARLP, VIG, AMZN, IEFA, IGM, JNJ, GSY, PNQI, SCHG, SCHZ, AAPL, PG, EFA, BAM, MSFT, FLOT, IWM, VCSH, XLK, CSCO, DHR, JPM, MCD, NKE, PSX, FNDA, GLD, HACK, IEMG, IPAY, ITA, SCHM, VWOB, VYM, AMGN, COST, XOM, INTC, LMT, LOW, PEP, SBUX, UPS, VZ, WFC, V, FB, ABBV, DGRO, IBB, MINT, PFF, VOT, XLV, ABT, CAT, CVX, CCI, LLY, GE, HD, HON, PNFP, TMO, DIS, FNV, CWB, IJH, IJS, IVE, IWY, MDY, PBE, QQQ, SCHR, SPHD, VBR, XLC, XLY, APD, AXP, ADI, NLY, BRK.B, CVS, COP, DEO, DUK, GOOGL, LHX, PAYX, UNH, BX, DGS, FNDE, FNDF, FTCS, IWB, JPST, VOE,
- Sold Out: SHY, LMBS, MMM, ACN, PYPL, DE, MKC, PFE, SGEN, EMQQ, ESGD, HYG, SCHB, SOXX,
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,854,622 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 363,077 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 495,002 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 388,272 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 568,826 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 244,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 57.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 524,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 495,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 155,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 430,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 236.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.
